Florida high school athlete Christian Miller holds best 100m time in 2024 with 80 days left until Paris Olympics

A month after clocking an American U20 and World U18 record of 9.93 in the 100m, Christian Miller is still the fastest man of 2024. Now, with only 80 days till the Paris Olympics, many are curious how long the pros will let the 18-year-old Florida high schooler hold onto his world lead.

Miller's 2024 100m season got off to a strong start, with the Floridian participating on home ground at the Pepsi Relays. This was his first time running the distance since July 8, 2023, when he ran a personal best of 10.6 to set a new U18 World Record.

At the Florida Relays, the Creekside High School student came close to breaching his own record, clocking a 10.14 for the win. A little under a month later, Miller matched his record when running the heats of the Pure Athletics Elite Invitational.

However, the magic happened a little later the same day in the finals. An in-form Christian Miller ran a 9.93, breaking Trayvon Bromell’s American U20 record and improving his own world record.

This made him the youngest person to breach the 10-second mark and placed him third on the U20 World all-time list. The 9.93 was also a new world lead, making the teen the fastest man in 2024.

With less than three months to go till the Paris Olympics, quite a few elite athletes are yet to breach the 10-second mark for the year. Reigning World Champion Noah Lyles and Olympic silver-medalist currently sit just outside the mark with a 10.01.

Other pros who haven't clocked single digits this year include Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, PJ Austin, Kyree King, Joseph Fanbullah, and more.

Christian Miller to compete at the State Championships

Track and field enthusiasts will get to witness 2024's fastest man on Earth in action at a state-level competition when Christian Miller competes at the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A Championships.

Last time around, the Creekside High School star had raced to the top of the podium in both the 100m and 200m sprints, with the latter being a title defense.

However, Miller will only be competing in the 4x100m relay this time. The youngster might be making an appearance in the 4x400m relay but will be foregoing the individual events to focus on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.