Florida Relays 2024 Results Today: Grant Holloway and Co. set 4x100m world lead, PJ Austin wins 100m gold | Day 2

The Florida Relays 2024 have come to a close, but not before one final day of breathtaking action. Amongst others, Saturday at the James G Pressly Stadium saw elite sprinters take to the track for the relays, and they proved exactly why they're the best of the best.
The 4x100m home team, Gainesville Elite, were definitely the biggest show stealers. Consisting of Grant Holloway, Erriyon Knighton, PJ Austin, and Joseph Fanbullah, the quartet ran a 37.67, setting a world lead and entering the list of top ten times for the event.
The women's 4x100m race was an equally exciting race, with USA Red, consisting of Talitha Diggs, Tamari Davis, Makenzie Dunmore, and Quanesha Burks taking gold. Sha'Carri Richardson’s USA Blue claimed silver, while Athletics Canada settled for bronze.
Meanwhile, after their triumph in the 4x100m, PJ Austin and Joseph Fanbullah followed up on that with a one-two finish in the 100m sprint. Joining them on the podium was All-American Rikkoi Brathwaite.
The women's 100m sprint at the Florida Relays saw Audrey Leduc take the win with a time of 11.08, while Kynnedy Flannel and Maia McCoy came in second and third.
The Gainesville Elite team for the men's 4x400m struck gold as well, with Empire Athletics taking the win in the women's events.
Florida Relays 2024: Full results from day two
Florida Relays 2024 Running Events Results
Girls 4x800m Relay
- IMG Academy
- Miami Northwestern
- Creekside
Boy's 4x800m Relay
- Buchholz
- Flanagan
- Montverde Academy
Girl's 4x200m Relay
- Miami Northwestern
- Miami Southridge
- Landmark Christian
Boy's 4x200m Relay
- Miami Northwestern
- Miami Southridge
- Bullis
Women's 100m Hurdles Olympic Dev
- Mariam Abdul-Rashid
- Mulern Jean
- Adaobi Tabugbo
Men's 100m Hurdles Olympic Dev
- Joshua Zeller
- Rafael Pereira
- Devonte Vanterpool
Girls 4x100m Relay
- Miami Southridge
- Miami Northwestern
- Miami Carol City
Boy's 4x100m Relay
- Miami Northwestern
- Rockledge
- Lake Oswego
Women's 4x100m Relay
- South Carolina
- Florida
- Penn
Men's 4x100m Relay
- South Florida
- Campbell
- Virginia Tech
Women's 4x100m Relay
- USA Red
- USA Blue
- Athletics Canada
Men's 4x100m Relay
- Gainesville Elite
- USA Blue
- China
Women 800m
- Victoria Bossong
- Hayley Kitching
- Judy Kosgei
Men's 800m
- Josh Hoey
- Parvej Khan
- Handal Roban
Women's 100m Hurdles
- Grace Stark
- Rayniah Jones
- Danae Nembhard
Men's 100M Hurdles
- Ja'Kobe Tharp
- Darius Luff
- Joseph DeRosier
Women's 400m
- Kiah Williams
- Jan'Taijah Jones
- Quincy Penn
Men's 400m
- Jenoah McKiver
- Johnnie Blockburger
- De'Shawn Ballard
Women's 400m Olympic Dev
- Kyra Constantine
- Zoe Sherar
- Shereen Vallabouy
Men's 400m Olympic Dev
- Alison Brendom Alves dos Santos
- Alexander Ogando
- Kenneth Bednarek
Women's 100m
- Jassani Carter
- Christine Mallard
- Jaidyn Ramsey
Men's 100m
- Favour Ashe
- Jamarion Stubbs
- Jamal Miller
Women's 100m Olympic Dev
- Audrey Leduc
- Kynnedy Flannel
- Maia McCoy
Men's 100m Olympic Dev
- PJ Austin
- Joseph Fahnbulleh
- Rikkoi Brathwaite
Women's 3000m
- Alondra Negron
- Jenna Holland
- Gigi Clifford
Girl's 4x400m Relay
- Bullis
- Miami Northwestern
- Montverde Academy
Boy's 4X400M Relay
- Bullis
- Miami Northwestern
- Flanagan
Women's 4x400m Relay
- Alabama State
- Georgia Southern
- Nebraska
Men's 4x400m Relay
- Alabama State
- Harvard
- South Florida
Women's 4x400 Relay Olympic Dev
- Empire Athletics
- Athletics Canada
- Empire Athletic
Men's 4x400m Relay Olympic Dev
- Gainesville Elite
- Adidas
- Athletics Canada
Women 4x400 Meter Relay College Tom Jones
- South Carolina
- Penn
- Miami (Fla.)
Florida Relays 2024 Field Events Results
Girls Triple Jump
- Alisa Gordon
- Aseye Srigboh
- Matilde Tejos
Boys Triple Jump
- Aden Lippett
- Michael Carter
- Ty Mathes
Men's Discuss Throw
- Rece Rowan
- Christian Hicks
- Skyler Coffey
Florida Relays Men's Discuss Throw Invite
- Milton Ingraham
- Kai Chang
- Desmond Coleman
Florida Relays Women's High Jump Invite
- Bara Sajdokova
- Rose Yeboah
- Claudina Diaz
Men's Shot Put
- Matthew Rueff
- Skyler Coffey
- Jacob Soorus
Women's Shot Put
- Amelia Flynt
- Veronica Fraley
- Sarah Omoregie
Men's Pole Vault
- Cody Johnston
- James Rhoads
- Scott Toney
Women's Triple Jump
- Rhianna Phipps
- Natricia Hooper
- Asherah Collins
Women's Discuss Throw
- Milina Wepiwe
- Akari Isaac
- Gracelyn Leiseth
Women's High Jump
- Ella Meeuwsen
- Nicole Shepherd
- Alix Still
Men's Shot Put
- Christopher Licata
- Dylan Targgart
- Tyler Sudduth
Women's Shot Put
- Emily Offenheiser
- Jazmyn James
- Megan Hague
Florida Relays 2024: Bullis girls break 4x400m national record
Apart from the big guns in the Olympic Dev, another impressive performance at the Florida Relays came credit to the Bullis quartet of Paytone Pane, Sydney Sutton, Kennedy Brown, and Morgan Rothwell.
Competing in the girl's 4x400m relay, the youngsters clocked an impressive 3:35.23, setting a new national high school record en route to their top of the podium finish. The previous record of 3:35.49 had been established in 2004 by the runners of Long Beach Poly.
Joining Pane, Sutton, Brown, and Rothwell on the podium in second place was Miami Northwestern with a time of 3:36.12, while Montverde Academy came in third with their 3:37.94.