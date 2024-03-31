Florida Relays 2024 Results Today: Grant Holloway and Co. set 4x100m world lead, PJ Austin wins 100m gold | Day 2

The Florida Relays 2024 have come to a close, but not before one final day of breathtaking action. Amongst others, Saturday at the James G Pressly Stadium saw elite sprinters take to the track for the relays, and they proved exactly why they're the best of the best.

The 4x100m home team, Gainesville Elite, were definitely the biggest show stealers. Consisting of Grant Holloway, Erriyon Knighton, PJ Austin, and Joseph Fanbullah, the quartet ran a 37.67, setting a world lead and entering the list of top ten times for the event.

The women's 4x100m race was an equally exciting race, with USA Red, consisting of Talitha Diggs, Tamari Davis, Makenzie Dunmore, and Quanesha Burks taking gold. Sha'Carri Richardson’s USA Blue claimed silver, while Athletics Canada settled for bronze.

Meanwhile, after their triumph in the 4x100m, PJ Austin and Joseph Fanbullah followed up on that with a one-two finish in the 100m sprint. Joining them on the podium was All-American Rikkoi Brathwaite.

The women's 100m sprint at the Florida Relays saw Audrey Leduc take the win with a time of 11.08, while Kynnedy Flannel and Maia McCoy came in second and third.

The Gainesville Elite team for the men's 4x400m struck gold as well, with Empire Athletics taking the win in the women's events.

Florida Relays 2024: Full results from day two

Florida Relays 2024 Running Events Results

Girls 4x800m Relay

IMG Academy Miami Northwestern Creekside

Boy's 4x800m Relay

Buchholz Flanagan Montverde Academy

Girl's 4x200m Relay

Miami Northwestern Miami Southridge Landmark Christian

Boy's 4x200m Relay

Miami Northwestern Miami Southridge Bullis

Women's 100m Hurdles Olympic Dev

Mariam Abdul-Rashid Mulern Jean Adaobi Tabugbo

Men's 100m Hurdles Olympic Dev

Joshua Zeller Rafael Pereira Devonte Vanterpool

Girls 4x100m Relay

Miami Southridge Miami Northwestern Miami Carol City

Boy's 4x100m Relay

Miami Northwestern Rockledge Lake Oswego

Women's 4x100m Relay

South Carolina Florida Penn

Men's 4x100m Relay

South Florida Campbell Virginia Tech

Women's 4x100m Relay

USA Red USA Blue Athletics Canada

Men's 4x100m Relay

Gainesville Elite USA Blue China

Women 800m

Victoria Bossong Hayley Kitching Judy Kosgei

Men's 800m

Josh Hoey Parvej Khan Handal Roban

Women's 100m Hurdles

Grace Stark Rayniah Jones Danae Nembhard

Men's 100M Hurdles

Ja'Kobe Tharp Darius Luff Joseph DeRosier

Women's 400m

Kiah Williams Jan'Taijah Jones Quincy Penn

Men's 400m

Jenoah McKiver Johnnie Blockburger De'Shawn Ballard

Women's 400m Olympic Dev

Kyra Constantine Zoe Sherar Shereen Vallabouy

Men's 400m Olympic Dev

Alison Brendom Alves dos Santos Alexander Ogando Kenneth Bednarek

Women's 100m

Jassani Carter Christine Mallard Jaidyn Ramsey

Men's 100m

Favour Ashe Jamarion Stubbs Jamal Miller

Women's 100m Olympic Dev

Audrey Leduc Kynnedy Flannel Maia McCoy

Men's 100m Olympic Dev

PJ Austin Joseph Fahnbulleh Rikkoi Brathwaite

Women's 3000m

Alondra Negron Jenna Holland Gigi Clifford

Girl's 4x400m Relay

Bullis Miami Northwestern Montverde Academy

Boy's 4X400M Relay

Bullis Miami Northwestern Flanagan

Women's 4x400m Relay

Alabama State Georgia Southern Nebraska

Men's 4x400m Relay

Alabama State Harvard South Florida

Women's 4x400 Relay Olympic Dev

Empire Athletics Athletics Canada Empire Athletic

Men's 4x400m Relay Olympic Dev

Gainesville Elite Adidas Athletics Canada

Women 4x400 Meter Relay College Tom Jones

South Carolina Penn Miami (Fla.)

Florida Relays 2024 Field Events Results

Girls Triple Jump

Alisa Gordon Aseye Srigboh Matilde Tejos

Boys Triple Jump

Aden Lippett Michael Carter Ty Mathes

Men's Discuss Throw

Rece Rowan Christian Hicks Skyler Coffey

Florida Relays Men's Discuss Throw Invite

Milton Ingraham Kai Chang Desmond Coleman

Florida Relays Women's High Jump Invite

Bara Sajdokova Rose Yeboah Claudina Diaz

Men's Shot Put

Matthew Rueff Skyler Coffey Jacob Soorus

Women's Shot Put

Amelia Flynt Veronica Fraley Sarah Omoregie

Men's Pole Vault

Cody Johnston James Rhoads Scott Toney

Women's Triple Jump

Rhianna Phipps Natricia Hooper Asherah Collins

Women's Discuss Throw

Milina Wepiwe Akari Isaac Gracelyn Leiseth

Women's High Jump

Ella Meeuwsen Nicole Shepherd Alix Still

Men's Shot Put

Christopher Licata Dylan Targgart Tyler Sudduth

Women's Shot Put

Emily Offenheiser Jazmyn James Megan Hague

Florida Relays 2024: Bullis girls break 4x400m national record

Apart from the big guns in the Olympic Dev, another impressive performance at the Florida Relays came credit to the Bullis quartet of Paytone Pane, Sydney Sutton, Kennedy Brown, and Morgan Rothwell.

Competing in the girl's 4x400m relay, the youngsters clocked an impressive 3:35.23, setting a new national high school record en route to their top of the podium finish. The previous record of 3:35.49 had been established in 2004 by the runners of Long Beach Poly.

Joining Pane, Sutton, Brown, and Rothwell on the podium in second place was Miami Northwestern with a time of 3:36.12, while Montverde Academy came in third with their 3:37.94.