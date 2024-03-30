Florida Relays 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more (Day 1)

The Florida Relays 2024 is all set to be held on March 29 and 30. The tournament will be held at the James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida.

The tournament has been one of the most prominent relay events ever since it started in 1939. It features numerous athletes from collegiate, school, and professional backgrounds. Some high-profile teams such as the University of Miami, Auburn, University of Southern California, and Florida take part in the competition.

In the last year's event, Florida bagged more than 20 medals across various events throughout the tournament. With the Gators hosting the tournament this time around, they will be looking to make a statement to other teams.

Florida Relays 2024: Complete schedule of Day 1

Here is the full schedule of the first day of the 2024 Florida Relays:

Field events:

8:00 AM- Girls Discus

8:30 AM ET- Boys Discus

9:00 AM ET- Girls Long Jump

9:00 AM ET- Boys Long jump

9:00 AM ET- Girls High Jump

9:00 AM ET- Boys Pole Vault

10:45 AM ET- Boys Javelin

11:00 AM ET- Hammer

11:15 AM ET- Girls Shot Put

11:15 AM ET- Boys Shot Put

Noon- Boys David Perkel High Jump

Noon- Girl's Pole Vault

12:15 PM ET- Girls Javelin

2:30 PM ET- Men's High Jump Open

2:00 PM ET- Women's Discus Invitational

3:30 PM ET- Men's Hammer

4:00 PM ET- Women's Long Jump Invitational

4:00 PM ET- Men's Long Jump Invitational

4:00 PM ET- Men's Javelin and Women's Javelin

4:00 PM ET- Women's Pole Vault

5:30 PM ET- Men's High Jump Invitational

6:00 PM ET- Women's Long Jump Open

6:00 PM ET- Men's Long Jump Open

Running Events:

9:00 AM ET- Boy's 3200m

9:30 AM ET- Girls 3200m

10:00 AM ET- Boy's 100m Back

10:00 AM ET- Girl's 100m Front

10:15 AM ET- Girls 100m Back

10:15 AM ET- Boy's 110m Front

10:30 AM ET- Girl's 800m

10:45 AM ET- Boy's 800m

11:00 AM ET- Girls 400m

11:20 AM ET- Boy's 400m

Noon- Women's 4*800m

2:30 PM ET- Women's 4*100m prelims

2:40 PM ET- Men's 4*100m prelims

2:50 PM ET- Girls 4*100m prelims

3:05 PM ET- Boys 4*100m prelims

3:20 PM ET- Girls 1600m

3:35 PM ET- Boy's 1600m

3:50 PM ET- Women's 1500m

4:05 PM ET- Men's 1500m

4:20 PM ET- Women's 200m

4:40 PM ET- Men's 200m

5:00 PM ET- Women's 200m (OD)

5:10 PM ET- Men's 200m (OD)

5:25 PM ET- Women's 400m

5:45 PM ET- Men's 400m

6:05 PM ET- Girls 4*400m relays

6:30 PM ET- Boys 4*400m relays

6:50 PM ET- Women's 4*400m relays

7:10 PM ET- Men's 4*400m relays

7:25 PM ET- Women's 1500m Invitational

7:35 PM ET- Men's 1500m Invitational

Where to watch the Florida Relays 2024?

All the events from the Florida Relays 2024 will be live broadcast on the SEC+ Network.