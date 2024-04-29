The Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon was held on April 28. The course of the race includes the Parcel 5 downtown area of Rochester up to Highland Park.

More than 2000 athletes from in and around the city of Rochester took part in the marathon which started around 7:30 AM ET. However, the University of Rochester also makes sure that at least 30 percent of the athletes come from the city of Rochester.

The Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon also provides substantial prize money to the top five position holders in the half marathon. The first position holder of the event gets an amount of $250 whereas the second and third position holders bag amounts of $100 and $75. Besides, participants also get other perks such as hoodies and cotton tees.

Regarding the 2024 edition of the event, Ellen-Brenner-Boutillier, the owner of Fleet Fleet and Yellow Jacket Racing (the major organizer and sponsor of the event), said:

"The race is so important, not only to foster health and wellness but to get people downtown, eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels. These guys are getting a roving historical tour today. So we’re excited to have the Rochester Regional Health Flower City Half Marathon here."

The 2024 edition of the Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon saw Joseph Whelan, a 33-year-old marathon runner from Webster clinch the first position with a run time of 1:10:45. Aaron Nobles and John Harrington, both from Rochester, followed suit in second and third positions with run times of 1:12:43 and 1:16:10 respectively.

Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon: Complete Results

Joseph Whelan

Here are the complete results of the events of the Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon:

1. Joseph Whelan, Age 33 from Webster - 1:10:45

2. Aaron Nobles, Age 35 from Rochester - 1:12:43

3. John Harrington, Age 34 from Rochester - 1:16:10

4. Matt Prohaska, Age 29 from Clarence - 1:17:30

5. Jordan Brouk, Age 35 from Rochester - 1:18:37

6. Brett Smith, Age 34 from Webster - 1:19:30

7. Ethan Chadbourne, Age 21 from Elba - 1:19:47

8. Jessie George, Age 32 from Fairport - 1:21:44

9. Lucas Childs, Age 13 from Rochester - 1:23:23

10. Jacob Belcher, Age 26 from Rochester - 1:24:39

11. Bryant Farley, Age 30 from Syracuse - 1:24:55

12. Charles Ruff, Age 36 from Rochester - 1:25:03

13. Joe Bergan, Age 35 from Rochester - 1:25:21

14. Alana Van Allan, Age 40 from Rochester - 1:25:40

15. Matthew Palmer, Age 24 from Webster - 1:25:45

16. Alexander Podgorsak, Age 30 from Rochester - 1:25:46

17. Jack Downey, Age 43 from Rochester - 1:25:55

18. Andrew Mattiucci, Age 37 from Rochester - 1:26:02

19. Kevin Seals, Age 45 from Fairport - 1:26:07

20. Brian Krebs, Age 37 from Delran - 1:26:12