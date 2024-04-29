The Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon was held on April 28. The course of the race includes the Parcel 5 downtown area of Rochester up to Highland Park.
More than 2000 athletes from in and around the city of Rochester took part in the marathon which started around 7:30 AM ET. However, the University of Rochester also makes sure that at least 30 percent of the athletes come from the city of Rochester.
The Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon also provides substantial prize money to the top five position holders in the half marathon. The first position holder of the event gets an amount of $250 whereas the second and third position holders bag amounts of $100 and $75. Besides, participants also get other perks such as hoodies and cotton tees.
Regarding the 2024 edition of the event, Ellen-Brenner-Boutillier, the owner of Fleet Fleet and Yellow Jacket Racing (the major organizer and sponsor of the event), said:
"The race is so important, not only to foster health and wellness but to get people downtown, eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels. These guys are getting a roving historical tour today. So we’re excited to have the Rochester Regional Health Flower City Half Marathon here."
The 2024 edition of the Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon saw Joseph Whelan, a 33-year-old marathon runner from Webster clinch the first position with a run time of 1:10:45. Aaron Nobles and John Harrington, both from Rochester, followed suit in second and third positions with run times of 1:12:43 and 1:16:10 respectively.
Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon: Complete Results
Here are the complete results of the events of the Flower City Challenge-Half Marathon:
1. Joseph Whelan, Age 33 from Webster - 1:10:45
2. Aaron Nobles, Age 35 from Rochester - 1:12:43
3. John Harrington, Age 34 from Rochester - 1:16:10
4. Matt Prohaska, Age 29 from Clarence - 1:17:30
5. Jordan Brouk, Age 35 from Rochester - 1:18:37
6. Brett Smith, Age 34 from Webster - 1:19:30
7. Ethan Chadbourne, Age 21 from Elba - 1:19:47
8. Jessie George, Age 32 from Fairport - 1:21:44
9. Lucas Childs, Age 13 from Rochester - 1:23:23
10. Jacob Belcher, Age 26 from Rochester - 1:24:39
11. Bryant Farley, Age 30 from Syracuse - 1:24:55
12. Charles Ruff, Age 36 from Rochester - 1:25:03
13. Joe Bergan, Age 35 from Rochester - 1:25:21
14. Alana Van Allan, Age 40 from Rochester - 1:25:40
15. Matthew Palmer, Age 24 from Webster - 1:25:45
16. Alexander Podgorsak, Age 30 from Rochester - 1:25:46
17. Jack Downey, Age 43 from Rochester - 1:25:55
18. Andrew Mattiucci, Age 37 from Rochester - 1:26:02
19. Kevin Seals, Age 45 from Fairport - 1:26:07
20. Brian Krebs, Age 37 from Delran - 1:26:12