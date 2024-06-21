Following Aaron Shackell's triumph, sister Alex Shackell joins brother on flight to Paris Olympics 2024

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the Paris Olympics in Indianapolis unearthed an emotional moment for the Shackell siblings, Alex Shackell and Aaron Shackell, after both of them confirmed their spots for the quadrennial event in Paris. Aaron qualified for the Men's 400-m freestyle event, while his sister, Alex will compete in the Women's 200-m butterfly event.

Aaron Shackell finished in the first position in the 400-m freestyle event after registering a mark of 3:45.46. In the process, he got the better of 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Kieran Smith. Consequently, he also became the first swimmer from the American circuit to book a place on the US team for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Alex Shackell, on the other hand, was not behind her brother as she became the first female swimmer from Carmel School in Indianapolis to qualify for the Olympics. She finished second in the Women's 200-m butterfly event with a registered mark of 2:06,69. The 17-year-old finished just below the national record holder, Regan Smith who managed to complete the race in 2:07.03.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reacting to this amazing feat, the duo's father, Nich, who was also an Olympian for Great Britain, stated (via Indy Star):

"It’s difficult to comprehend. We knew Alex and Aaron had a chance, along with a bunch of other people, if they swam well. For it to actually happen to both of them at the same Olympics, it’s unbelievable."

Alex Shackell opens up after qualifying for the mega event in Paris

Shackell at the 2024 Trials in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianaolis

Alex Shackell's performance at the trials has been nothing short of a dream come true moment for the young girl from Carmel High School.

After qualifying for the first Olympics of her career on the sixth day of the trials, the 17-year-old Indianapolis native elaborated that she never wanted to swim in the butterfly event, and it was under the guidance of her coach that she took up the apparatus. During the interview, she stated (via Yahoo Sports);

"Even though I didn’t want to be a 200 butterflyer, coach Plumb told me that it was my best opportunity to become an Olympian. And it happened."

She further said:

"Seeing the Olympic rings next to my name, that’s really crazy."

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be one of the first global tournaments in Alex Shackell's career and she will face some stiff competition from the likes of Summer McIntosh and Zhang Yufei at the quadrennial event.