Former American gymnast Laurie Hernandez shares glimpses from "opening night" of her new drama

Former American gymnast Laurie Hernandez recently shared glimpses from the opening day of her new drama, Heat. The drama will be running at the IRT Theater in New York City between Feb 12-16.

Hernandez has featured in Disney's The Proud Family, and the movie Unconditional. She will now be seen in the new drama, Heat, directed by Colette Pitts.

On Wednesday, February 12, Hernandez took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the opening night of the show. Her post also featured other cast and production members of the drama including Nick Breen, Avery Fischbach, and Morganne Evans.

Screenshot of Hernandez's Instagram story feat other members of the crew (Image via: Hernandez's Instagram)

"opening night of 'HEAT' was awesome" Hernandez captioned her second story

Screenshot of Hernandez's Instagram story (Image via: Hernandez's Instagram handle)

Laurie Hernandez competed for the US national team during the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won a silver medal in the beam balance apparatus and the gold in the team events.

Besides her gymnastics career, Hernandez has also appeared on the 23rd season of "Dancing With The Stars." Notably, she won the event and the Mirrorball Trophy along with her dancing partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Laurie Hernandez reflects on the impact of sports on her life

Laurie Hernandez competing for the United States in the beam balance event at the 2021 Winter Series Cup (Image via: Getty Images)

Laurie Hernandez reflected on the impact sports had on her life. Hernandez bid goodbye to gymnastics in 2021.

In an interview last week, Hernandez shared that sports have played a major role in shaping his personality. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is overwhelmed with joining Optimum Nutrition's campaign through which she will be able to spread about the ability that female athletes possess. She said (via NBC News on YouTube)

"Sport has played a huge role in my life. It has shaped who I am as a person and I think it definitely is a wonderful thing that it's encouraging others to do the same, especially women and girls in sports. I have partnered with Optimum nutrition to spread the word and show how female athletes are pretty damn good, it's why I love this campaign so much," she said (1:12 onwards).

Optimum Nutrition's "Pretty Damn Good" was launched earlier this year to recognize the work of female athletes. Several top names such as American soccer player, Ali Krieger and actress Ryan Destiny have been part of this campaign.

