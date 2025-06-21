Former Boise State gymnast Courtney Blackson makes major career announcement with surprise move

Courtney Blackson is in the transfer portal and will be returning for another season in 2026. The Boise State University graduate is set to pursue her fifth year of eligibility to compete in the NCAA.

Blackson became the first Bronco gymnast in five years to win the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete award in 2024. The athlete was also the runner-up at the vault in the 2023 NCAA championships. She also made the WCGA National Championship All-America First Team on two occasions, while recording four NCAA Regional Championships appearances.

Courtney Blackson is ready for another season in 2026. The gymnast has entered the transfer portal, as she announced in a post on Instagram on June 20, 2025.

"After graduating from BSU, I was fortunate to be hired as a gymnastics coach @mtnwestgym in Boise, ID. This experience has significantly shaped my perspective, allowing me to grow and develop a profound appreciation for the sport. This past year has been an incredible journey filled with unforgettable memories and lasting friendships."

"Now, I am ready to confidently embrace the next chapter of my life. I am excited to officially announce that I have entered the transfer portal and am pursuing my fifth year of eligibility to compete in the NCAA."

Courtney Blackson concluded her senior year with Boise State in 2024, and will now hope to pick up right where she left off.

Courtney Blackson on becoming a firefighter post her gymnastics career

NCAA Los Angeles Gymnastics Regional: Boise State v BYU - Source: Getty

Courtney Blackson is one of the finest gymnasts in the history of Boise State University. While the Boise State graduate has been coaching the younger generation of gymnasts at Mountain West Gymnastics, there is a future goal that she is keen to accomplish.

That goal is to enter the Boise Fire Academy and become a firefighter. The athlete told Bronco Sports in August 2024:

"The main selling point for me was every firefighter I’ve talked to said, ‘You come from a sports team and going to the fire academy is basically joining another sports team. Everything is team-affiliated, they are a big family and we love each other. Everything they do benefits each other. And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want’."

Blackson is regarded as one of the most accomplished gymnasts in Boise State University history. With the gymnast now in the transfer portal, it will be interesting to see what trajectory her gymnastics career takes from here.

