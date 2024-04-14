Former Kentucky swimming coach Lars Jorgensen faces lawsuit for rape

Former Kentucky swimming coach Lars Jorgensen is held accused of rape after two former swimmers from the team filed a lawsuit against him. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern Kentucky District Court has also held former University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart and former head coach Gary Conelly as defendants.

Jorgensen, the main defendant of the lawsuit has been with the University of Kentucky for more than a decade. However, throughout his reign as a coach, he has faced multiple disciplinary measures and allegations for his misconduct. The authority of the University has reportedly faced three reports of misconduct against the 53-year-old coach from 2012-19.

Last year in May he faced a pay suspension through which he had to let go a whopping amount of $402,500, following this, he resigned from his post in June. The lawsuit has stated that Jorgensen's activities have turned the swimming program of the university into a sexually unhealthy environment.

Besides, the suit has also accused the University of Kentucky of hiring Jorgensen as their coach, even after being well aware of the past sexual allegations against him.

One of the major assaults of the 53-year-old was against Briggs Alexander, a former team captain of the Kentucky swimming team.

"Jorgensen isolated Alexander, sought to gain her trust, strove to control every facet of her life, and repeatedly made sexualized comments in an attempt to desensitize sexual topics," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit has asked for a fair trial of Jorgensen and has also requested compensation for the following measures.

"Medical expenses, loss of earnings, mental anguish, anxiety, humiliation, and embarrassment, violation of plaintiffs' Constitutional, federal, and state rights," the lawsuit stated.

Bret Lundgaard joins the University of Kentucky swimming team as its head coach

Bret Lundgaard, the former Ivy League Coach of the year from Princeton University joins the University of Kentucky as its head coach. Lundgaard, a vastly experienced campaigner and tactician in the swimming and diving circuit is a perfect replacement for the experienced Lars Jorgensen.

Mitch Barnhart, the director of athletics at the University of Kentucky has welcomed Lundgaard saying in a statement:

"Coach Lundgaard’s teams have demonstrated championship performance in the pool and in the classroom while sharing our vision for development of student-athletes in all areas of their lives."

Under the guidance of Lundgaard, Princeton University clinched its second-ever Ivy League Championships in the 2022-23 season. Princeton dominated the tournament as it won 12 out of the 20 meet events.

Besides Princeton University, Bret Lundgaard also had stints with the United States Military Academy and Desert Storm Swimming team.