Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer reacts as the team takes top honor in her final season

Anna DeBeer expressed her thoughts as Louisville Volleyball finished the 2024 season as the No.1 blocking team in the country. The outside hitter was in her final season with the team last year and signed with the Pro Volleyball Federation's new franchise Indy Ignite.

Louisville averaged 3.09 blocks per set, the highest by any team in the nation during their run to the NCAA Finals last season. The team was ranked the best in the nation in terms of blocking despite losing the Finals to Penn State 3-1.

"The #️⃣1️⃣ blocking team in the country. 👉 Cards end the 2024 season averaging 3.09 blocks per set, the best mark in the nation."

Anna DeBeer, who joined the team in the 2020 season and played her final season last year, was elated over the team's success and wrote:

"😤😤."

DeBeer recorded nearly 1500 kills in her collegiate career before turning professional with Indy Ignite. The 23-year-old won three ACC Championships and finished as the NCAA Finalist in 2022.

DeBeer injured herself during the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Championships and was devasted to miss the finals against Penn State.

“It's very unfortunate" - Anna DeBeer on missing the finals against Penn State

Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Anna DeBeer in action

Anna DeBeer was at her relentless best in the 2024 season, scoring 408 kills to lead the Louisville Volleyball to the NCAA Final Four. The outside hitter helped the team win two of the three sets against the Pittsburg Panthers but fell to an injury in the third.

While Louisville won the game and reached the finals nonetheless, DeBeer was ruled out of the final collegiate game of her career and after the Cardinals lost the finals 1-3 against Penn State, her disappointment increased further.

“It's very unfortunate, just the situation with my injury, and it just seemed like all the stars were aligning for such a perfect game in Louisville, finishing my career. We worked so freaking hard all year to get where we are, and it was just so close. So, I think that's what's really hard."

However, Debeer was proud of the team's effort and added:

"We just said it wasn't our best day; it wasn’t always going our way, but that second set showed the fight that our team has in us. But I would have done anything to be out there, and that's the hardest part."

The 23-year-old is set for an impressive career with Indy Ingnite but is yet to make her debut as she continues to recover from the injury.

