Former Louisville Volleyball star Anna DeBeer pens 4-word message while relaxing by pool as she awaits pro debut with Indy Ignite

Former Louisville outside hitter Anna DeBeer continued her recovery as she enjoyed her off time by a swimming pool in Los Angeles. She signed with Pro Volley Federation's new team Indy Ignites last year but is yet to make her debut.

DeBeer shared a glimpse of her recovery time in an Instagram story on Thursday, January 23, and was seen relaxing by a pool in San Diego, California. The 2022 NCAA Finalist was joyous and wrote:

"heart is happy now 🌴🤍"

Anna DeBeer's Instagram story

Indy Ignite drafted the 23-year-old as the No.2 pick in November, and while the pro team started its season on January 11 and has won all three of their games so far, the outside hitter has remained sidelined due to an injury. DeBeer injured her left ankle during the NCAA Final Four game against Pittsburgh and also missed the Finals against Penn State.

Trending

DeBeer recorded a staggering 1493 kills and 2.28 digs per set in her collegiate career with Louisville and won three ACC championships while reaching the finals of the NCAA Championships twice. She recorded 408 kills and 208 digs alone in the 2024 season and was hopeful of winning the maiden national title before injury hit her.

"It's very unfortunate" - Anna DeBeer on missing the NCAA Finals due to injury

2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Anna DeBeer in action (Source: Getty)

Anna DeBeer was heartbroken on missing the chance to win her maiden NCAA Volleyball Championships due to the injury, and after Louisville lost to Penn State, her miserly only increased as she could have made a big difference in the game for Cardinals.

"It's very unfortunate, just the situation with my injury, and it just seemed like all the stars were aligning for such a perfect game in Louisville, finishing my career. We worked so freaking hard all year to get where we are, and it was just so close. So, I think that's what's really hard," she said in a post-match interview

"We just said it wasn't our best day; it wasn’t always going our way, but that second set showed the fight that our team has in us. But I would have done anything to be out there, and that's the hardest part," Anna DeBeer added.

Nittany Lions defeated the Cardinals 3-1 (25-23, 32-34, 25-20, 25-17) in the finals to win their eighth national championship, the second most by any team after Stanford's nine titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback