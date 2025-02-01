Former Nebraska star Merritt Beason shares highlights from her San Diego visit as she spends time with Atlanta Vibe teammates

Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason recently shared glimpses from her time in San Diego. This comes just after her team's win against the San Diego Mojos on Thursday (Jan 30) at the Viejas Arena.

The Vibe defeated the Mojo's by a margin of 3-1 to register their fourth victory of the 2025 PVF season. Beason was among the top scorers in the match and scored 13 kills after disappointing outings against Grand Rapids Rise and the Vegas Thrill, where she just managed four and three kills, respectively.

Besides the match, Beason also spent some time enjoying the city with her teammates. She took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses of her time in the city as they savored a plethora of food and drinks.

Trending

In the post, the former Nebraska outside hitter can be seen donning Atlanta Vibe's white jacket as teammates Anna Dixon and Whitney Bower also featured. She remarked in the caption:

"when in san diego"

The Atlanta Vibe will next up face Vegas Thrill on Sunday (Feb 2) at the Lee's Family Forum. Beason's side has already defeated the Vegas side last month convincingly by a margin of 1-3.

"He's willing to adapt and listen"- Merritt Beason on Nebraska Cornhuskers coach John Cook

Merritt Beason in a pink hoody and black pants (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Merritt Beason once shared some kind words for Nebraska Cornhuskers coach John Cook. This came during Beason and the Huskers' campaign at the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships where their journey was halted by the Penn State in the semis.

In an interview, Beason shared that she couldn't imagine that she would have a coach like Cook who cares about the human aspect of the players. She also mentioned that she and her other teammates softened Cook a bit during their time with the coach and also praised the adaptibilty of Cook. Beason said (via Hail Verity):

"I didn't think it was possible to have a coach like that at that level, someone who truly cares about you as a human being. I didn't really think that was possible and he's been really special. I think we've softened him a little bit according to the stories that I have heard in the past but that's what makes him so special is that he's willing to adapt and listen."

John Cook recently announced his decision to leave the program after coaching the Huskers for more than two decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback