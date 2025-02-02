Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known as she weighs in on making her pro debut in 2025

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts as she reflected on starting 2025 with her pro debut in League One volleyball after concluding her career as an NCAA athlete. The American volleyball player shared glimpses of her time with the team and expressed her elation at being able to live her dream as well as have a great start to the year.

The 21-year-old Volleyball player concluded her NCAA Volleyball career after the Huskers were eliminated in the final four after a thrilling five-setter match against Penn State. Rodriguez announced that she will be going pro and competing in League One Volleyball as a part of the Omaha Supernovas.

Lexi Rodriguez made her pro debut on January 24, 2025, against Madison in which the Supernovas clinched the victory with a score of 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-23. She took to Instagram to reflect on her journey with the Omaha Supernovas and shared some pictures with the team.

Trending

Moreover, the 21-year-old also shared pictures from her walk-ins before events with stylish outfits.

"Couldn’t think of a better start to 2025 than with @lovboma 🫶🏼🤭" she wrote.

Lexi Rodriguez penned an emotional message as she bid goodbye to Nebraska Volleyball

Lexi Rodriguez competes on DEC 17 2024 in the Division I Women's Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez penned an emotional message as she bid goodbye to the Nebraska Volleyball team after the conclusion of the NCAA season. The American athlete reflected on her journey as a part of the team and thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout her appearances as a Husker.

Moreover, she revealed how her teammates encouraging nature as well as constant support helped her to be a better athlete every time she stepped on the field. Rodriguez expressed her gratitude for being able to receive the opportunity to represent the Huskers on such a big stage.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program," she said.

Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement to embark on the next chapter of her life as a Pro Athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback