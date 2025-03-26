Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shows off her ‘fresh look’

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared glimpses of her ‘fresh look’. Following her collegiate career at Nebraska, with her last game being the semi-finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships, the libero has been a part of the League One Volleyball (LOVB) Omaha team.

She co-captained the program for two seasons during her junior and senior years alongside Merritt Beason. During her time with the program, Rodriguez became a four-time All-American. Her time as a Husker also made her the program’s all-time leader in digs.

After joining the LOVB Omaha team following her announcement last December after the NCAA Championships, she has been embracing her time as a rookie in indoor volleyball. She shared glimpses of her fresh look on Instagram, flaunting her new hairstyle and captioning the post:

“It was time for a fresh look 💖🎀💋 @smithandcomb”

Rodriguez’s team, Omaha, is on a break, with their next match set for March 28 against LOVB Austin at Strahan Arena. They last competed against LOVB Houston and lost by 3-1.

Lexi Rodriguez on finding a mental break after tough senior season with Nebraska volleyball

Lexi Rodriguez for LOVB Omaha (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/LOVB/Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez reflected on her transition from an intense senior year at Nebraska volleyball to her current experience in LOVB Omaha, where she is competing as a rookie. She acknowledged that the practice sessions are challenging but considered the phase as a mental break after an ‘overwhelming’ senior collegiate year. Via Husker Online in January this year, she said (1:43 onwards):

“I mean practices going against the professionals are definitely hard. But, I think it's also like that good mental break just going through senior year last season. Just such a long overwhelming year. So, just having that where I kind of just get to be the young girl just floating around being the rookie, it's been a lot of fun.”

In the same interview, she also discussed how having familiar faces like Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes, a former Husker, has helped her adjust to being part of LOVB Omaha. Larson, who was an assistant coach for Nebraska during Rodriguez’s collegiate career, is now her teammate in the league.

Rodriguez mentioned that having Larson as both a coach at Nebraska and now as a teammate has made her transition to the pro level smoother. Notably, Larson announced her departure from the Nebraska volleyball program in January 2025, stepping down from her role as an assistant coach.

