Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason flaunts stylish striped top and blue shorts look months after joining Omaha Supernovas

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason showed off her outfit in a recent social media post. Beason, who played two seasons for the Huskers, concluded her Nebraska career this past December and then played one professional season with the Atlanta Vibe.

After concluding her rookie season with Atlanta Vibe, Beason signed with the Omaha Supernovas of Major League Volleyball last month. Notably, former Nebraska coach John Cook also joined as co-owner and general manager of the franchise, making Beason his first signing. In her rookie year, the former Husker helped lead the Vibe to a 19-9 record.

Weeks after signing with the Supernovas, Beason shared her latest fit in an Instagram story on Tuesday, September 30. She posted a mirror selfie wearing a cropped striped T-shirt with frayed denim shorts, paired with white sneakers.

“Monday Blues,” she captioned the story

Screenshot of outfit (IG/@merbson)

Omaha Supernovas had a strong presence of Nebraska players on their roster. Last season’s lineup included former Nebraska volleyball players Kayla Caffey, Kaitlyn Hord, Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst.

San Diego Mojo v Atlanta Vibe - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason began her collegiate career at Florida before transferring to Nebraska, where she played her final two seasons. She captained the Nebraska Volleyball team both years, helping the team reach the national semifinals, including a run to the national championship match in 2023.

As she prepares to return to Nebraska, Beason shared her thoughts on the move. Beason added that she always felt supported by the state, no matter where she played, and believed Nebraska fans treated their athletes as their own forever.

“Going into (free agency), I knew what Nebraska had to offer. Obviously, it is different from being at the University of Nebraska to being on a pro team here, but I wanted to get back to Omaha. That was kind of my top choice. I wanted to be back in Nebraska. It's so cliché, but there is no place like Nebraska. Playing volleyball there is such a special and unique experience that I wanted to be able to have the opportunity to do it again.”

“It never felt like I lacked support from the state of Nebraska, even when I was in Atlanta, just because they truly do adopt you and like you're one of theirs until the end of time. It doesn't matter how far you go, you're one of Nebraska's forever,” she added. ( via Volleyball State)

Beason had a strong rookie year with the Atlanta Vibe, recording 191 kills, 16 aces, 148 digs, and 23 blocks in 71 sets.

