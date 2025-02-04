Former Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks Atlanta Vibe jersey in latest mirror selfie

Merritt Beason shared a mirror selfie in an Atlanta Viibe jersey ahead of their match against Orlando Valkyries. The former Nebraska Husker made her professional debut last month and is averaging 3.42 kills per set.

Beason shared the selfie late Monday night and was spotted in a pale blue Abercrombie jeans jersey of Atlanta Vibe. She had put it up for sale on depop.com., and wrote in her Instagram story:

"PSA TALL GIRLSSSSSS. Brand new Abercrombie jeans for sale (28 LONG)!!! I can't return them 🥲"

Merritt Beason's Instagram story

Atlanta usually wears a sky blue jersey during its games, and Beason had shared a glimpse of it earlier last month.

Trending

Beason was drafted in by Atlanta Vibe as the no.1 overall pick and made her debut against Omaha Supernovas on January 10. She was as impressive as with Nebraska Volleyball and scored 17 kills and 10 digs in her first game for Atlanta.

She has featured in six more games since and accumulated 89 kills in 26 sets with a hit percentage of 37.6%. The 21-year-old has 54 digs to her name in addition to six blocks and service aces each.

Beason led Nebraska to the final four of the NCAA Championships last year but they lost to Penn State in the semifinals. The outside hitter scored 8 kills in the semifinals and averaged 2.78 kills in her final season to earn a loving farewell from head coach John Cook.

"Merritt Beason is a gift" - Ex-Nebraska Women's Volleyball head coach

Merritt Beason during the Division I Women's Championship - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason spent the first two years of her collegiate career with the Florida Gators before transferring to Nebraska for her junior year. The outside hitter was one of the pillars of the Huskers' offense and led the team to the NCAA Finals in 2023.

While they fell short of the national trophy this year as well, Beason earned a loving tribute from the team's then-head coach John Cook on her departure.

"Merritt is a gift. Those people are hard to find in this world anymore, people that are servants and want to give back. I just think that is the greatest example of how I can explain to people what Merritt brings to our team," he said (via Hurdatt Sports)

Beason accumulated a staggering 1359 kills in her collegiate career, the majority of them in Nebraska. She also registered an impressive 771 digs and saved 1682 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback