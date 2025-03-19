Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs steps into major role at NCAA Wrestling Championships for 3rd time

As the most anticipated collegiate wrestling championships draws near, fans will be treated with Jordan Burroughs' commentatory, adding an extra layer of excitement to the action. Burroughs will be seen stepping into the role of commentator at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships.

The collegiate championship will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20-22, 2025. Following his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the World Championships, Burroughs will step into the important role for the third consecutive time. The Olympic gold medalist, six-time world champion, and two-time NCAA champion will embrace the role for the third time.

The two-time NCAA champion and 2012 Dan Hodge Trophy winner will be joined by former NCAA All-American and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, who will also make an appearance in the role third time after debuting in 2022.

The former Nebraska athlete will appear commentating on ESPN/ESPN2 for Primetime and Championship Round. Burroughs was seen commentating at the 2024 edition of the Championships, commentating on the Huskers, and covering the event for ESPN. The network, which has featured the collegiate championships from 1980, will provide the covering for 19 hours for three straight days, presenting all 640 matches match, including every single match and every mat on ESPN (Thursday, Saturday) and ESPN2 (Friday).

"I still seek my own personal challenge" - When Jordan Burroughs announced his goal of competing at 2028 Games

Jordan Burroughs during the US Olympic Wrestling Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jordan Burroughs secured a gold medal at the 20212 London Olympics. At the 2016 Rio Games, faced an upset in the quarterfinal round. After being unable to compete at the 2021 Olympic Trials due to COVID-19, he also fell short of earning a spot for the Paris Olympics team.

However, in the 'Uncut with JB' clip, Burroughs expressed his determination to compete at the 2028 LA Games.

"No one's ever arrived here. No one's competing at this high level at this age. I am. I'm good, but I still seek my own personal challenge. So, where most people will be like it's time to leave, I'm like, 'I think I have more to give. So, that's my goal is to give what I have left, see what I can do. 2028, Levi. LA. I can do it." (1:23 onwards)

The 36-year-old stated that while athletes consider stepping away from sport at his age, he will continue to pursue new challenges.

