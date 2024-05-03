Former Olympic Champion Justin Gaitlin poses with his Olympic medals as announces a new partnership with Workhorse Wellness

Retired US sprinter and former Olympic Champion Justin Gaitlin has partnered with the brand Work Horse Wellness in his latest collaboration.

Gaitlin had an impressive career as a sprinter, making waves when he won the NCAA outdoor 100m and 200m titles in his debut year for the University of Tennessee. From there, the American went on to win the Olympic medals, one of which was gold, as well as four World Championships.

The 42-year-old’s personal best in the 100m is 9.74, which places him fifth on the all-time list. He retired in 2022 and has since pursued a handful of other ventures outside of the track. His latest partnership is with the exercise supplements brand ‘Work Horse Wellness’.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram, Justin Gaitlin wrote,

“As an Olympic gold medalist, maintaining top physical condition is crucial! Thanks to @workhorsewellness I've been able to keep my body in peak shape with their products. From cognitive boosts to muscle and joint relief, their range supports my intense training and recovery needs.”

“For me, being a 'workhorse' is all about obsessing over the PROCESS that paves the path to SUCCESS. With Work Horse Wellness by my side, I'm ready to continue pushing boundaries. Join me on this journey and follow @workhorsewellness. Now LET'S WORK!”

Alongside Gaitlin, Work Horse Wellness has also partnered with former NFL cheerleader Brooklyn Mitchell and popular social media personality Ayinde Warren, who is a personal trainer. The brand's products include a cellular supplement, a cognitive enhancement supplement, and a muscle and joint roll-on gel among others.

Justin Gaitlin on athletes needing a business mindset

As a former track star himself, Justin Gaitlin is calling for more athletes to have a business mindset and to be more careful in the decisions they make when signing with a brand.

In a clip he shared of his podcast ‘Ready, Set, Go', Gaitlin explained that athletes are often pressured into signing with certain brands by their agents, regardless of whether it is the best decision for their career.

“So when you have athletes who don't have the knowledge of understanding their contract or their finances, and it's perpetuated by these agents who are pressing you with half truths and saying things like, ‘oh, you have no choice but to sign with Nike, oh you have no choice but to sign with Adidas’, not realizing that those agents have a relationship with those shoe companies, and they don't want to create turbulence in their relationship with those shoe companies.”

The American went on to add that he hoped that someone like the legendary Michael Johnson could help the sport and its athletes get some clarity on how things work.

“That's how our system is set up, that's how our sport is set up behind closed doors, it's a sad thing to watch and I really hope someone like Michael Johnson could come in and create some transparency and really elevate our sport.”

When he was still competing Justin Gaitlin himself was signed with Nike during certain years of his career.