Gabby Douglas shows off tennis skills weeks after watching her first-ever live match

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas showed off her tennis skills while playing on the court. This came over a month after she attended the 2025 Dallas Open, an ATP Tour event.

Douglas was in attendance for Frances Tiafoe’s matchup against Japanese opponent Taro Daniel in the Round of 32, where the American won with a scoreline of 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling contest. Despite winning this match, Tiafoe was later eliminated from the tournament after a 6-3, 4-6, 4-3 loss to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 16.

Gabby Douglas, 29, showed off her tennis skills by uploading two Instagram story videos of herself playing the sport.

Take a glimpse at the videos here:

Screenshot of Gabby Douglas’ Instagram stories. Credits - @gabbycvdouglas

After witnessing her first-ever tennis match live, Douglas expressed her thoughts about her experience of watching the event at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, stating (via ATPTour):

“I love the crowd, honestly. Especially as an athlete... the crowd interacting with their favorite athlete. And so for me, I've seen it on TV, everyone's heads going back and forth, and I was in the stands kind of doing the same thing. It was a really fun experience.”

Notably, the 2012 London Olympics all-around champion made her comeback to the sport at last year’s American Classic in Texas, having last competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Although her return was aimed at making the Olympic team, she couldn’t earn a spot in the USA’s squad after sustaining an ankle injury during training ahead of the U.S. Championships, eventually ruling her out of the Paris Olympics.

Gabby Douglas reflects on why she started gymnastics

Gabby Douglas at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gabby Douglas reflected on the reason behind her involvement in gymnastics. During a September 2024 interview with Vivian Tu, the CEO and founder of ‘Your Rich BFF’, she revealed why she started her career in the sport, adding (0:58 onwards):

“I love the sport as a whole. I love performing. That's my favorite part. I love designing the leotards. I did not get into it for the money. And even now, coming back, and I have a lot - a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, she's in it for the money’. Listen, gymnastics is too hard to just do it for money, you know what I mean? You have to do it for a purpose. I do it for a purpose.”

She further discussed in the interview how she was solely focused on the sport when she was younger but her perspective evolved over time as she understood the sport’s financial aspects better.

Douglas later realized the sacrifices made by her family and the costs of pursuing the sport, including gym fees and payments to coaches for training, among other expenses.

