  Former Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey all smiles as she poses for polaroid picture with Boise State University's softball coach

Former Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey all smiles as she poses for polaroid picture with Boise State University’s softball coach

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:33 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey recently shared a polaroid picture with Preslie Hewitt the softball coach of the Boise State University. Earlier this year, the gymnast finished her final season with Oregon State University.

Carey finished fourth in all-around with 39.6250 in the NCAA Championships this year. The 25-year-old was also part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With seven Pac-12 titles, five NCAA Championship medals, and multiple conference honours, Carey enjoyed an illustrious career with Oregon State University. Carey was also a finalist for the Honda Sports Award in her final NCAA season. In addition, Carey also received the 2025 AAI award, the award is given to the best senior gymnast in the nation.

In an Instagram stories post, Carey appeared to be all smiles, posing with the softball coach of Boise State University.

Screenshot of Jade Carey&#039;s Instagram story (@jadecarey/ig)
Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram story (@jadecarey/ig)

Carey has two Olympic gold medals to her name, as well as a bronze medal.

Jade Carey opens up about her favorite Olympic memory and coming back to Oregon as a coach

Jade Carey recently opened up about her favourite Olympic memory. It did not involve her winning a medal, but rather a memory that happened off the mat. Carey told Olympics.com that her favourite Olympic moment was when Simone Biles helped the former OSU gymnast calm her nerves before the big competition.

She said (via Olympics.com):

"I remember when everything was happening with Simone Biles in Tokyo], and I was maybe going into the all-around final. I was freaking out because I’d never done anything like that before.Simone came to my room and was like, ‘Hey, I can’t do this, but you can.That was just a really powerful moment for me because I knew how much she was going through and for her to still come over and be like, ‘You got this,’ meant a lot to me.."
Carey also shared her views on coming back to Oregon State University as a coach. The former OSU gymnast opened up in a press conference and said in April (10:18 onwards)

"I think about that a lot actually, I don’t know because I’ve never really obviously coached before but I definitely love to help the girls out in gym and give them a little pointers so I think that it could definitely be a possibility..."
Jade Carey committed to OSU when she was 14 and had been there with the program for 11 years.

