Former USWNT star Alex Morgan stunned by final round of the Masters

Alex Morgan shared her feelings about the final round of The Masters. The final round of The Masters took place at Augusta National Golf Club. Rory Mcllroy opened with a double bogey but recovered well to increase his lead by a big margin, only to be forced into a playoff by Justin Rose.

Mcllroy appeared to be cruising to his first Masters title, and all set to clinch the golf grand slam. But a missed par putt on the final hole meant that he had to face a playoff against Rose.

In the end, the Northern Irishman managed to prevail as he beat Rose on the first playoff hole and claimed The Masters title that had eluded him for so long.

As the final round of this captivating event started, Alex Morgan, former star of the United States Women's Soccer Team, was on the edge of her seat. In an X post, she wrote:

"Masters has not disappointed all weekend. This final round."

The final round of The Masters was off to an exhilarating start, and Morgan and millions of others around the world were sitting at the edge of their seats rooting for their favorite golfers.

Alex Morgan recently welcomed her second child with partner Servando Carrasco

Alex Morgan and her partner Servando Carrasco recently welcomed a new member to their family. On March 31, Morgan shared an Instagram post welcoming her baby Enzo to the world. She wrote in the caption:

"Soaking it all up right now. Welcome to the world baby Enzo."

Morgan and Carrasco are also parents to Charlie, their 4-year-old daughter. The USWNT legend retired from soccer in September 2024, calling time on her glittering career.

The 35-year-old announced her retirement through an Instagram post, opening up to her fans and sharing a heartfelt message, she said:

"I’m giving my all every single day on the field, and I did that. Giving my all in the relentless push for global investment in women’s sports, because we deserve that. Giving my all in my various businesses beyond the soccer field, and giving my all as a mom to my daughter Charlie."

Morgan played a significant role in leading the United States to a gold medal at the London Olympics (2012) defeating Japan. The legendary forward also won two World Cups with the USWNT. She also won several laurels at club level, playing for the likes of Portland Thorns, Lyon, and San Diego Wave.

