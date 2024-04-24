Former world indoor record holder Tia Jones who matched Devynne Charlton's feat enjoys vacation in Hawaii

Tia Jones started the season with stellar performances and is looming around the world record is currently on vacation in Hawaii. The 60m hurdles phenom tied the world record with Devynee Charlton in the category at the USATF Indoor Championships heats by grabbing a finish of 7.67 seconds.

However, she faced an injury in the finals and was ruled out of the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Tia Jones was seen enjoying in Hawaii on her social media. She posted a video on her Instagram account donning multiple outfits. It was a 'get ready with me' video. She showcased a total of ten different outfits in the video from her vacation. She changed the outfits one by one and had different accessories and sandals in each one of them.

"Hawaii GRWM."

With this, she also gave a glimpse of her vacation via a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account. She shared a series of nine pictures and one video.

She expressed her gratitude for the vacation. The caption read:

"Thank you Hawaii for showing me such a good time and great weather despite my sunburn 🏝️😂"

Tia Jones' injury at the USTAF World Indoor Championships

2024 USATF Indoor Championships

In the 60m hurdles heat, Tia Jones clocked a time of 7.67 seconds, tying the world record with Devynne Charlton on Feb. 16, 2024, at the USATF Indoor Championships.

In not more than two hours, Tia Jones ran in the finals and secured a powerful victory by clocking a time of 7.68 seconds. She trounced Jasmine Jones and Masai Rysell, who clocked a time of 7.78 and 7.80 seconds, respectively. However, at the end of the final, she crashed onto the crash pads and fell down.

No major injuries were reported on the spot but her coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey stated that an MRI revealed an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament. After this, Tia Jones was ruled out of the roster for the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Now, the world record holder in the 60m hurdles category is Devynne Charlton. The Bahamian sprinter broke the world record again at the World Athletics Indoor Championship 2024 in Glasgow and clocked 7.65 seconds.