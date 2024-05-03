"Freaking impressive for someone coming back from an injury"- Fans react to Tokyo Olympic Champion Nina Derwael's routine after a shoulder injury

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Nina Derwael has made her comeback at the European Women's Artistic Championships after her shoulder injury. The European Championships commenced on May 2 and Derwael's routine has impressed the gymnastics enthusiasts.

Nina Derwael suffered from a shoulder dislocation while practicing for the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, which led to her 2023 season ending midway. However, the gymnast made her comeback with a remarkable bar routine at the European championships.

A video of her routine was making waves on the internet that stunned her fans.

One of her fans was in awe of Derwael performing the routine soon after her recovery, as they commented:

"This is freaking impressive for someone coming back from an injury, mad respect."

Along similar lines, another gymnastics enthusiast praised Derwael's form right after surgery, writing,

"Great work for this stage in her recovery!"

Another admirer, impressed with Derwael's bar skills, stated,

"So impressive after surgery."

Recalling her should injury, another fan stated,

"Such a bummer, I love her so much."

A gymnastic enthusiast chimed in praising Nina Derwael's form after the operation,

"What was her operation. You can tell this wasn't her normal form throughout but as a come back truly amazing. Hopefully, she can build for the Olympics and see a fight with Neymour!" the fan stated.

"It’s difficult to comprehend" - Nina Derwael on her injury

Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael missed the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp after dislocating a shoulder during her bars practice sessions.

She announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram handle. She expressed how heartbroken she was as it was a childhood dream to perform at the world championships in her own country. The caption to the post read,

"I unfortunately have to announce that I’m going to have to skip the world championships this year in Antwerp. I’ve done everything I could but faith has decided something else. Past Friday I dislocated my shoulder on bars, as a result I will have to experience this world championships in our own little country from the stands just as in 2013. It’s a childhood dream that falls apart and for right now it’s difficult to comprehend."

However, Derwael is now back and ready to continue her momentum from the Tokyo Olympics this year as well. She clinched gold for uneven bars in the 2020 Olympics. In a conversation with Olympics.com, Derwael expressed,

"I am excited to be well-surrounded, pain-free and competitive again. Mentally, I am stronger than ever."

All the gymnastics enthusiasts have their sights set on the Uneven bars phenom's performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.