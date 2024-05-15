Fred Kerley asserts confidence in setting 100m world record in his next meet

Fred Kerley recently showed confidence in shattering the long-standing 100m world record the next time he competes in the event. Kerley secured a silver medal in the 100m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after registering a time of 9.84 seconds.

Usain Bolt registered the impregnable 100m world record at the 2009 World Championships in Athletics by clocking a striking time of 9.58 seconds leaving behind Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell. During the Olympic year, Kerley competed in the 100m at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League in China on April 20, 2024. He secured second place, clocking 10.17 seconds after Christian Coleman, who registered 10.13 seconds.

A week later at the Shanghai Diamond League, he finished in third place by clocking a time of 10.11 seconds, behind Akani Simbine and Coleman, who posted 10.01 and 10.04 seconds, respectively. At the 2024 Hurricane Invitational, held at the Cobb Track & Field Facility in Florida in March, the American sprinter clocked 10.03 seconds.

With less than 80 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 29-year-old took to X, claiming to set a new world record in the 100m event the next time he competes in the race.

"World record next time I touch the 100m," Kerley wrote.

Expand Tweet

Before securing a gold medal in the 100m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, he recorded his personal best time in the semi-finals, clocking an impressive 9.76 seconds.

"The best is actually in the USA" - Fred Kerley on the extremely competitive environment at the USA track and field Olympic qualifiers

Team USA, including Fred Kerley, celebrates winning the Men's 4x100m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary

Fred Kerley recently opened up on the extremely competitive environment in the American sprinting realm.

The American sprinters, including the three-peat world champion Noah Lyles, and the 200m Olympic and World Championships medalist Kenny Bednarek are reigning the sprinting events at the international levels. Along with them, the young athletes, including Erriyon Knighton are also showing their prospects as competitive athletes.

During an interview with Pulse Sports, Fred Kerley opened up about the fierce competition in America ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

"The rivalry is always good like competing with all the best in the world and the best is actually in the USA so you have to run 9.8 and 19-something seconds to make the final squad so it’s all about being there at the right time," the American sprinter said.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials are slated from June 21 to 30, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.