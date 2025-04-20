Fred Kerley drops 3-word reaction after clocking impressive time in first 400m race since 2023

Fred Kerley opened up the season with a blazing finish at the Mt. SAC Relays. With just 44.73 on the clock, Kerley crossed the finish line in first place with Jayden Davis of Arizona State following right behind with 44.84s on the clock.

Kerley won a silver medal in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics and continued his podium finish streak at the Paris Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the 100m. The 29-year-old has dominated the track, clinching gold in the 100m at the 2022 World Championships and winning 11 Diamond League races.

In an X post, Kerley had a three-word reaction to the video of him blazing through the 400m track at the Mt. SAC Relays.

"Was locking up"

Fred Kerley has a personal best of 9.76 seconds in the 100m, which he registered in 2022. Kerley also ran 400m in 43.64s in 2019, the eighth fastest time in history.

Fred Kerley on his shift from the football to track and everything he learned

Fred Kerley was a defensive back in Texas, he played American football until an injury pushed him to transition to athletics. Kerley opened up about his career transition on The Pivot Podcast, and said (2:01 onwards):

"Track is like a small part of life in Texas. Football, Basketball I think that was my ticket out until I broke my collarbone and that's why I walked on to run the track at South Plains community college in Texas."

Reflecting upon his jounrney thus far, Kerley talked about patience and said it was the number one virtue that track taught him.

"My journey in track it actually taught me a lot on the way though too, Patience, like everything don't come overnight."

The rivalry of Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles is setting a high bar for 100m ahead of this year's World Championships. Though Kerley feels that Noah is not on his level.

"I’m telling you, he’s not built like me. I became world champion in a year and a half. People ain't been on my level. I’m more than special"

Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles are two of the top names in American track and field. Their rivalry is brewing on the tarmac of the track. Lyles will be defending his gold while Kerley will be looking forward to finishing at the top of the podium in Tokyo.

