Fred Kerley mutually parts ways with ASICS as he turns to Puma at the NYC Grand Prix 2024

Fred Kerley headlined the 100m line-up at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at the Icahn Stadium. He was spotted wearing Puma spikes instead of his sponsor brand ASICS, which is when the announcement of the ASICS parting ways with the athlete emerged.

Fred Kerley, 29, started his career with the 400m, which earned him several World Championship medals, including the 4x400m relay. He later shifted to competing in the 100m and 200m, which earned him the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 100m silver podium.

At the 2022 World Championships, he stood atop the 100m podium which drew the attention of ASICS, the sporting goods company. Early in 2023, Kerley signed a multi-year contract with ASICS. Fast forward to now, when the Olympic silver medalist was seen gracing the 100m line-up wearing orange Puma spikes at the NYC Grand Prix, an ASICS spokesperson confirmed the termination of the brand's partnership with Kerley.

Trending

In an X post by Chris Chavez, the founder of CITIUS Mag, the statement of the spokesperson read:

"ASICS and Fred Kerley have mutually parted ways and he is no longer an ASICS sponsored athlete. We wish him the best in his career.”

Expand Tweet

In defense, Fred Kerley said that he left his bag at the airport, which had his ASICS pair.

"I ain’t switch it up. I left my bag at the airport," (via CITIUS Mag)

Soon after, Kerley's agent also confirmed the mutual decision of the sports shoe brand and the athlete.

"He has not liked the spikes that ASICS had given him" - Raes Take back Fred Kerley amid spikes scenario

In a chit-chat session named 'The Weekend Wrap Up!', Raes Talk TV host revealed the real reason behind Kerley opting out of ASICS spikes and choosing Puma. He said that the Olympian didn't like the spikes he was given because they didn't match his requirements. The host also lauded Kerley for his bold stand.

"He has been adamant about he has not liked the spikes that ASICS had given him. Fred showed me a video on the day of him receiving a pair of spikes that was supposed to be a pair of spikes they made for him, to be beneficial to him. He held the spikes up and showed me that the carbon fiber had already broke."

He further appreciated Kerley for doing what other athletes should also follow.

"Fred is the first athlete that I know that has been of the top level, to say 'I'm gonna do what I wanna do'... 'I gonna leave your shoe company if you don't suffice to my needs."

Kerley has not signed with Puma yet and will be a free agent until a deal is sealed. He will look to compete at the US Olympics Trials in Eugene, the first men's round slated for June 22, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback