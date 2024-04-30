Fred Kerley reveals his dream 4x100m team featuring Christian Coleman in hilarious banter with former Olympian Anson Henry

Fred Kerley recently sat down with former Canadian Olympian Anson Henry for a hilarious conversation, and fans were left in splits over the duo's banter. The two spoke of various things and went back and forth on who would win a relay battle between America and Canada at the highest level.

Kerley is one of America's best sprinters currently and is one of only three men in history to have gone sub-10 seconds in 100m, sub-20 seconds in 200m and sub-44 seconds in 400m. Moreover, the 28-year-old is a relay specialist, having led America to three World Championships podium finishes, including two golds.

Recently, Kerley made an appearance on the Sprint Culture segment of The Track and Field Network and sat down with host Anson Henry to discuss his dream relay team.

“These are my two teams for the 4x100m for USA. CC (Christian Coleman) or Grant (Holloway) first leg, me on second leg, Erriyon (Knighton) or Courtney (Lindsey) third leg, and Noah (Lyles) bringing it home,” he said.

To this, Henry playfully replied that Kerley's dream team had ‘the silver locked.’

The American was quick to hit back at the host, saying,

“Shut the f*ck up, ah hell no man, ayy stop f*cking with me man.”

Henry then went on to suggest that Fred Kerley’s ideal relay team would pose a nice challenge to the Canadian team, to which the latter hilariously replied,

“Oh yeah, okay, hopefully y’all make it to the finals this time.”

Fred Kerley impresses on season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League

Fred Kerley had kicked off his Olympic year on a high note, making it to the podium in his debut of the year. The American made his first on-track appearance of 2024 at the Xiamen Diamond League, finishing second behind compatriot Christian Coleman.

Kerley clocked a 10.17, putting him just 0.04 seconds behind Coleman. Next, the American headed to Shanghai for the Suzhou Diamond League. While he managed to improve his time to a 10.11, he had to settle for bronze behind Coleman who clocked a season-best of 10.04, and Akani Simbine who won gold with a 10.01.

At the last Olympics, Fred Kerley had won silver in the 100m sprint, his first and only Olympic medal so far. This time around, he will face some intense competition and fans will be curious to see if he can get back to that podium in Paris.