Fresno State Invitational - Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The Fresno State Invitational is one of three events the Huskies will compete in before the Pac-12 Championships. The first stage is the Penn Relays, which will take place from April 25 to 27, followed by the Payton Jordan Invitational on April 26 and the Fresno State Invitational on April 26-27.

The meet will take place in Fresno, California at the Veterans Memorial stadium. From sprinter Danielle Hunter to Javelin phenom Natalie Holmer, multiple athletes will grace the event with their stellar performances and accomplishments.

A total of 33 Huskies are present in the Fresno group and a lot of action like hammer throws, long jump, shot put, and various other exciting categories will be seen at the Freson State Invitational.

On that note, Let's take a look at the schedule of the event.

Schedule for the Fresno State Invitational

Friday, April 26,2024

Field Events

Men's Hammer - 1:00 pm

Women's Hammer - 1:00 pm (To be followed by men's hammer)

Men's Invite Long Jump - 6:00 pm

Women's Invite Long Jump - 6:00 pm (To be followed by Men's long invite jump)

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Field Events

Men's Shot Put - 10:00 am

Women's Pole vault - 10:00 am

Women's Long Jump - 10:00 am

Men's High Jump - 11:00 am

Women's Shot Put - 12:00 pm

Men's Pole Vault - 1:00 pm

Men's Long Jump - 1:00 pm

Men's Discus - 2:00 pm

Women's Triple Jump - 3:00 pm

Women's High Jump - 3:00 pm

Women's Pole Vault - 4:00 pm

Women's Discus - 4:00 pm

Men's Triple Jump - 5:00 pm

Men's Javelin - 6:00 pm

Women's Javelin - 7:30 pm

Running Events

Senior Recognition - 12:00 pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay - 1:00 pm

Men's 4 x 100m Relay - 1:10 pm

Women's 100m Hurdles - 1:25 pm

Men's 110m Hurdles - 1:45 pm

Women's 400 meters - 2:00 pm

Men's 400 meters - 2:15 pm

Women's 100 meters - 2:30 pm

Men's 100 meters - 2:45 pm

Women's 800 meters - 3:00 pm

Men's 800 meters - 3:15 pm

Women's 400m Hurdles - 3:30 pm

Men's 400m Hurdles - 3:45 pm

Women's 200 meters - 4:00 pm

Men's 200 meters - 4:20 pm

Women's 4 x 400m Relay - 5:10 pm

Men's 4 x 400m Relay - 5:20 pm

Women's 3000m Steeplechase - 6:45 pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase - 7:00 pm

Women's 1500 meters - 7:15 pm

Men's 1500 meters - 7:40 pm

Women's 1500m Invitational - 8:00 pm

Men's 1500m Invitational - 8:10 pm

Women's 5000 Meters - 8:20 pm

Men's 5000 Meters - 8:40 pm

How and where to watch the Fresno State Invitational

The Fresno State Invitational 2024 will be broadcasted on FloTrack. Fans can stream or cast from their desktop, mobile or TV. The app is now available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, so the users can get access from here as well.