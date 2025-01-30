From brutal training sessions to fun times with teammates, Alica Schmidt shares a glimpse of South African camp as she gears up for Indoor season

Alica Schmidt summed up her South African high-altitude training trip with a carousel of snaps. Schmidt headed home after a successful conclusion of her first camp of the season.

Schmidt finished seventh with the German mixed 4x400m relay squad in the Paris Olympic heats. As per the rules, the top four teams moved forward, resulting in the end of her team's dreams of an Olympic podium. Despite the heartbreak, the 26-year-old didn't stop training to make stronger finishes in the upcoming season.

Following the quadrennial Games, she flew to South Africa to train for the 800m with professionals in a high-altitude training camp. After weeks of rigorous sessions, and late-night lactic sessions, she headed home with a heavy heart but excitement for the 2025 indoor season.

In her recent Instagram post, she shared glimpses of her training camp featuring meal sessions with the team, exhaustive track training, group photos with the girls, and others. The last slide had a video of the two-time Olympian dancing while packing her bags for home.

"Begin the slideshow - training camp archives," the caption read.

On January 28, 2025, Alica Schmidt posted photos from her final session before starting her competitive races. She addressed her coach and said:

"Today‘s session in a nutshell, last tough session done before it‘s race day 🫢🔥 @janpetrac „Today shouldn‘t be too tough “Well I still have to get used to this short breaks between runs so we better work on that."

Besides track, Schmidt balances a successful social media and modeling career. She often features in brand campaigns, including Boss, Barebells, and skincare brand, Biotherm.

Alica Schmidt shared updates of her indoor season opener at the Czech Indoor Gala

Schmidt posing for the camera at the World Athletics Championships 2023 - (Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt competed at the ISATF track and field meeting in Berlin to end her 2024 track season. Having trained with an international 800m team in South Africa, the 26-year-old is ready to step on the track for her first indoor race of the year at the Czech Indoor Gala on February 4, 2025.

Expressing anticipation, she took to her Instagram story to share a photo alongside her fellow racers and wrote:

"Can't wait to race with these girls next week."

In another story, she announced the event, captioning:

"Indoor season is about to start. And this time over the 800m."

Alica Schmidt finished second in the 200m at the 2022 German Indoor Athletics Championships but ruled herself out of the 2022 World Indoors to focus on outdoor events.

