From Carter Starocci to Gable Steveson: Complete list of Big 10 Wrestling Championships winners

The Penn State won the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships with 181.5 points. The team earned five individual titles, including four wins in a row. Carter Starocci earned a hard-fought, sudden-victory win over Max McEnelly in the 184-pound match. This season marks Starocci's last year of NCAA eligibility, and he hopes to finish his college career with success.

Gable Steveson from Minnesota made history by winning his fourth Big 10 Wrestling Championships heavyweight title. Steveson, a two-time NCAA Champion and Olympic gold medalist, returned for a fifth season by using an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He is determined to end his NCAA journey with another major achievement.

Here's a list of the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Champions

-Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) - 125lbs

-Lucas Byrd (Illinois) - 133lbs

-Brock Hardy (Nebraska) - 141lbs

-Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) - 149lbs

-Tyler Kasak (Penn State) - 157lbs

- Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) -165lbs

-Levi Haines (Penn State)- 174lbs

-Carter Starocci (Penn State) - 184lbs

- Jacob Cardenas (Michigan) - 197lbs

- Gable Steveson (Minnesota) - 285lbs

Big 10 Wrestling Championships 2025 Team Score

Here are the final team scores from the Big 10 Wrestling Championships

1. Penn State (181.5)

2. Nebraska (137.0)

3. Iowa (112.0)

4. Minnesota (108.5)

5. Illinois (105.5)

6. Ohio State (95.5)

7. Michigan (71.0)

8. Maryland (54.0)

9. Rutgers (46.0)

10. Purdue (44.5)

11. Indiana (33.0)

12. Northwestern (21.5)

13. Wisconsin (19.0)

14. Michigan State (11.5)

Big 10 Wrestling Championships 2025 Results

Penn State dominated the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships, winning five individual titles. Luke Lilledahl (125 lbs), Tyler Kasak (157 lbs), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165 lbs), Levi Haines (174 lbs), and Carter Starocci (184 lbs) claimed victories, helping Penn State secure 181.5 points for the team title.

Minnesota’s Gable Steveson made history with his fourth Big 10 heavyweight title in his final NCAA season. Other winners included Brock Hardy (141 lbs) and Ridge Lovett (149 lbs) from Nebraska, Lucas Byrd (133 lbs) from Illinois, and Jacob Cardenas (197 lbs) from Michigan.

Following are the Big 10 Wrestling Championships final results

125 lbs Final Results

1. Luke Lilledahl -Penn State

2. Caleb Smith -Nebraska

3. Matt Ramos -Purdue

4. Nicolas Rivera -Wisconsin

5. Jacob Moran -Indiana

6. Dean Peterson -Rutgers

7. Cooper Flynn -Minnesota

8. Caleb Weiand -Michigan State

133 lbs Final Results

1. Lucas Byrd -Illinois

2. Drake Ayala -Iowa

3. Nic Bouzakis -Ohio State

4. Braeden Davis -Penn State

5. Braxton Brown -Maryland

6.Dylan Shawver -Rutgers

7.Angelo Rini -Indiana

8. Jacob Van Dee -Nebraska

141 lbs Final Results

1. Brock Hardy-Nebraska

2. Vance Vombaur -Minnesota

3. Beau Bartlett -Penn State

4. Jesse Mendez -Ohio State

5. Sergio Lemley -Michigan

6. Joseph Olivieri -Rutgers

7. Greyson Clark -Purdue

8. Henry Porter- Indiana

149 lbs Final Results

Ridge Lovett -Nebraska

2. Kannon Webster -Illinois

3. Shayne Van Ness -Penn State

4. Kyle Parco -Iowa

5. Dylan D'Emilio -Ohio State

6. Andrew Clark -Rutgers

7. Kal Miller -Maryland

8. Dylan Gilcher -Michigan

157 lbs Final Results

1. Tyler Kasak -Penn State

2. Brandon Cannon -Ohio State

3. Joey Blaze -Purdue

4. Antrell Taylor- Nebraska

5. Tommy Aske- Minnesota

6. Ethen Miller- Maryland

7. Jacori -Teemer Iowa

8. Chase -Saldate Michigan

165 lbs Final Results

1. Mitchell Mesenbrink -Penn State

2. Mike Caliendo -Iowa

3. Beau Mantanona -Michigan

4. Andrew Sparks -Minnesota

5. Braeden Scoles -Illinois

6. Maxx Mayfield -Northwestern

7. Paddy Gallagher -Ohio State

8. Christopher Minto -Nebraska

174 lbs Final Results

1. Levi Haines -Penn State

2. Lenny Pinto -Nebraska

3. Dan Braunagel -Illinois

4. Carson Kharchla -Ohio State

5. Patrick Kennedy -Iowa

6. Branson John -Maryland

7. Clayton Whiting -Minnesota

8. Brody Baumann -Purdue

184lbs Final Results

1. Carter Starocci -Penn State

2. Max McEnelly -Minnesota

3. Edmond Ruth -Illinois

4. Jaxon Smith -Maryland

5. Gabe Arnold -Iowa

6. Silas Allred -Nebraska

7. Donnell Washington -Indiana

8. Shane Cartagena-Walsh -Rutgers

197 lbs Final Results

1. Jacob Cardenas -Michigan

2. Stephen Buchanan -Iowa

3. Zac Braunagel - Illinois

4. Isaiah Salazar -Minnesota

5. Camden McDanel -Nebraska

6. Josh Barr -Penn State

7. Evan Bates -Northwestern

8. Seth Shumate -Ohio State

285 lbs Final Results

1. Gable Steveson -Minnesota

2. Greg Kerkvliet -Penn State

3. Ben Kueter -Iowa

4. Joshua Heindselman -Michigan

5. Nick Feldman -Ohio State

6. Luke Luffman -Illinois

7. Seth Nevills -Maryland

8. Max Vanadia -Michigan State

