From enjoying quality time with husband to trying new hobbies, Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone enjoys off-season after World Championship glory

After her dominant World Championships performance, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently gave fans glimpses of her off-season. The American shared snaps of herself trying out pottery making and jewelry making, while also enjoying some time with her husband, Andre Levrone Jr.McLaughlin-Levrone is undoubtedly one of the greatest track and field athletes of the current generation. The 26-year-old is best known for her incredible career in the 400m hurdles, where she won two Olympic gold medals and broke multiple world records. However, for her 2025 season, McLaughlin-Levrone took on the 400m flat, winning gold in the event at the Tokyo World Championships.Now, after her hectic 2025 season, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is taking some time away from the track. Recently, the New Jersey native gave fans glimpses of her off season on Instagram, simply captioning the photos,“Off-seasoning 🧂🤍.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile making the most of her off-season, McLaughlin-Levrone also recently attended the launch of the ‘TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 X New Balance Edition’.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her 2025 seasonMcLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 (Image Source: Getty)When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announced that she would be switching to the 400m flat for the 2025 season, many fans were shocked at the decision, with several track and field enthusiasts claiming that the American wouldn't be able to dominate the event the same way she did the 400m hurdles.However, McLaughlin-Levrone proved all nay-sayers wrong, winning gold in the 400m at the Tokyo World Championships and re-setting the American record twice en-route to the podium. After her victorious outing in Japan, the sprinter reflected on her 2025 season, writing on Instagram,“This season was a test of faith beyond compare. To take the leap from comfort into the unknown required so much prayer and petitioning. Making the switch from the hurdles to the 400m flat was truly a God lead decision. I believe God called me back to this challenge after the injury that hindered my '23 season. Not only to chase history but to further develop my character. This year I have become more determined, patient, and self disciplined and I'm so overwhelmingly grateful to see how it culminated here. I will never forget that rainy night in Tokyo!!”“Thank you to my family, my team, to the fans, and to my amazing church community for standing behind me. The best seasons in life often require the most dependence on God, and this was one of them. He is my good Shepherd!! Thank you Jesus! God bless #USA,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Tokyo World Championships, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also won gold in the 4x400m event. Now with the 2026 season looming ahead, it remains to be seen if the American doubles down on running the 400m flat or chooses to return to her original event, the 400m hurdles.