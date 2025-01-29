From hot air balloon to ATV ride, Rebeca Andrade shares glimpses of her off-season in Brazil

Rebeca Andrade shared a sneak peek of her enjoying her off-season in Brazil. The gymnast concluded her season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she clinched four medals.

The 25-year-old is currently enjoying her time off from the track, offering glimpses of her adventures in her homeland. On Tuesday, January 28, Andrade posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing her fun adventures in Brazil, as she went on rides in hot air balloons and ATVs.

Along with this, the Brazilian gymnast also included a beautiful picture of a scenic waterfall in the carousel of photos. She captioned the post:

Trending

"SC-&-RS. To be free is a paradox. It's a commitment to the life you want, without running away from the work that it gives. It's about building freedom every day, with conscious choices and, most of all, with the acceptance that freedom is not the absence of limits, but the autonomy to know which ones are worth it and which ones aren't. To be free is to be willing to carry the weight of your own life and still find grace in it. Text: @abruxapreta," Andrade wrote (Translated from Portuguese).

Rebeca Andrade had an exceptional campaign at the 2024 Summer Games, winning the gold medal in the floor exercise, besting Simone Biles and Ana Barbosu.

Following this, the Brazilian won the silver medals in the vault and individual all-around events. She also clinched the bronze in the team all-around event, with the Brazilian team finishing behind Team USA and Italy.

Rebeca Andrade opened up about sharing podium with Simone Biles at Paris Olympics

After experiencing a successful campaign at the Paris Olympics, Rebeca Andrade made her feelings known for sharing the podium with Simone Biles. She took to her Instagram handle on December 28 and penned an emotional note, reflecting on her gymnastics journey.

The Brazilian shared a video of receiving the gold medal in the floor exercise, where Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles celebrated her accomplishment with a heartwarming gesture.

"Few days left and the year so many things have happened... sometimes our purpose is balanced in the midst of difficulties and uncertainties. But we always get stronger when we feel that we are with the right people and on the right path, I say feel, because we don't always know if it's right, but we believe in it! It was worth every pain, every tear, sweat, loss (in results).. worth every smile, joy, discovery... The whole walk to get here!" Rebeca Andrade wrote.

Andrade recently reunited with Simone Biles at the Vtex Connect conference held last week, where both gymnasts were elated to see each other and shared a warm hug.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback