Sha'Carri Richardson and IShowSpeed were candidly conversing in New Orleans during the celebrity flag football game. The YouTube streamer challenged the 100-meter world champion to a sprint race, and they eventually agreed to a future date.

Richardson was in New Orleans with her training partner, 60-meter world record holder Christian Coleman. She warmly greeted IShowSpeed and gently corrected him after he pronounced her name wrong while challenging her for the race.

"It's Sha-Carrie," she said

Responding to IShowSpeed's challenge, Richardson said she needed to teach the streamer how to be a sprinter before she races him.

"I don't race for free...Before we race, I gotta teach you how to be the sprinter first. So if you wanna come down to my training camp and maybe a couple of days."

Trending

"You can come down for a day, do my entire workout, and after that, we can race. But you gotta do what I do first before we race.

Expand Tweet

The American streamer was initially reserved about following Sha'Carri's training set from 9-2 p.m. but eventually agreed. They decided to text each other about setting up a date for the race.

"You gotta do a workout from 9-2 to on this track in the weight room first, everything included and then we race. You gotta be all the way through a track athlete before we race. You gotta endure what we ensure daily before we race," Sha'Carri Richardson said

IShowSpeed was still confident of his chances of winning and said:

"I'm down let's go. I'm gonna still win though."

But Richardson was equally confident and said:

"I don't know about that. I don't talk too much. I can show up."

IShowSpeed raced against Noah Lyles in a 50m race last year, and while he lost narrowly, the YouTuber claims to have won the race. He reiterated the claim in front of Richardson, who laughed it off before a young kid in the crowd reminded the streamer that Lyles had been easy on him.

"The baby said you're easy," Richardson told IShowSpeed

During an interview with the NFL later, the two-time Olympic medalist also took a subtle dig at the streamer, teasing him to make him 'actually be fast.'

"I would train him to actually be fast" - Sha'Carri Richardson on IShowSpeed

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024- (Source: Getty)

Following their conversation on the field, Sha'Carri Richardson acted not to remember IShowSpeed's name and added that she would like to train him to be fast in real life.

"I would also pick,what's the gentleman's name - IShowSpeed. I would train him to actually be fast," she said

Expand Tweet

While Richardson is the joint fifth fastest sprinter in history, IShowSpeed doesn't believe she's faster than him and expressed his desire to race the sprinter last year.

In addition to Richardson and Noah Lyles, IShowSpeed has also challenged Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill for a race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback