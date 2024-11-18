From Paris Olympics appearance to Maldivian Vacation: Alica Schmidt shares glimpses of the highlights of her last six months

Alica Schmidt has had an eventful six months, juggling her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics with some well-deserved getaways. Schmidt represented the German squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x400m mixed relay.

The German squad, including the social media sensation and sprinter Schmidt along with teammates Paul Bredau, Manuel Sanders, and Eileen Demes, secured seventh place in the heats round after clocking a time of 3:15.63, missing out on securing a spot for the ultimate showdown.

Fresh off her second Olympic appearance, the sprinter was seen navigating a tight schedule, attending multiple media appearances. She was also spotted at the premiere of Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's "Fly Me to the Moon" movie in Berlin in July ahead of the Games.

The recently turned 26-year-old shared a collage of pictures of her life in the last six months, which included a glimpse of the Paris Olympics, where the sprinter along with her team was seen taking pictures beside a huge Olympic ring symbol at the Games' Village.

Soon after her return from the 2024 Games, she embarked on a quick retreat in multiple locations, including Thailand, Italy, and Maldives, delighting in the off-season. She was seen riding a jet ski and also participated in a charity run at St. Regis Maldives Vammuli.

After savoring the off-season with multiple getaways, Schmidt returned to training and celebrated her birthday with close family and friends on November 8, 2024.

Alica Schmidt reveals a major change in her athletics journey for the upcoming season

Apart from the mixed 4x400m relay race, Alica Schmidt also competed in the women's 4x400m relay race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, this team too settled in seventh place, missing a spot to compete in the final round.

Following the recent Games, she has now fixed her sights on achieving excellence in the 800m and 600m events and has started training in a high-altitude atmosphere.

"After Paris, I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone," she wrote. "Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year."

She added:

"I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring ✨ (I‘m also going to run the 400m but focus more on the endurance part in training for now) Let this journey begin."

Alica Schmidt competed in her debut Olympics at the Tokyo Games as a travel alternate for the mixed relay team.

