  • From passport photos to rare braces glimpses, Tara Davis-Woodhall shares 'lil work lil play' moments from her life

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Mar 03, 2025 22:40 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 9 - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall shared glimpses of her life, including passport-sized photos of her and her husband Hunter, moments with student-athletes at Kansas State University, and their time traveling together by car and private jet, among other notable highlights.

In addition, the Paris Olympics long jump gold medalist also posted snapshots of herself flexing her toned abs, practicing her signature event, attending the Tara Davis Invitational, and ending the highlights with an adorable photo from her early years where she is wearing braces and a black t-shirt inscribed with 'This is my life'.

She captioned the post, writing:

“A lil work, a lil play ✨”

Take a look at the glimpses of moments from the 25-year-old’s life here -

After ending her 2024 on a high with Olympic and World Indoor Championships gold medals, Tara Davis-Woodhall announced through her Instagram Threads that she will skip the 2025 indoor season and directly compete during the outdoors.

Tara Davis-Woodhall is currently an assistant track and field coach. She and her husband, Hunter, moved from Arkansas to Kansas following her coach Travis Geopfert's move to Kansas State University as Director of Track and Field/Cross Country.

Tara Davis-Woodhall on her decision to become assistant coach for Kansas State University track team

Tara Davis-Woodhall at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflected on her decision to accept the role of assistant track and field coach at Kansas State University. In an interview with Self.com released in December 2024, she shared her thoughts on why she believes it will benefit her and the reason behind accepting the role, stating:

“I think it’ll help me become a better athlete in my own right. I get to learn my sport in a different way and see it in a different light. I also just want to be someone that I needed in college. I went through a lot of things in college, like injuries, depression, parents divorcing, transferring schools.”
“I went through so much that I feel like I have some knowledge and experience that will help me be a mentor, as well as having been successful in the sport in college. And I’m also only 25, so I’m not that much older than the students and can relate to what they’re going through,” she further mentioned.

On August 2, Travis Geopfert announced that the Olympic long jumper had signed a contract to join the program. Notably, Geopfert previously served as the Assistant Coach for the University of Arkansas.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
