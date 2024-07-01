From posing with Simone Biles as junior gymnast to joining her for Paris Olympics 2024, meet USA's youngest team member, Hezly Rivera

Hezly Rivera becomes the United States' youngest team member, having been selected to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024. She is just 16 years old and was born on June 4, 2008, in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Rivera resides in Plano, Texas, and competes in the women's artistic gymnastics discipline. The young American gymnast trains under head coach Valeri Liukin and assistant coach Anna Liukin.

Hezly Rivera made her junior international elite debut with the United States at the 2022 Winter Cup. She finished third in the all-around and earned a place to represent Team USA at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge.

Owing to her fabulous performance, the United States team clinched the gold medal at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2022.

In July 2022, Rivera missed out on winning the gold medal in all-around at the U.S. Classic gymnastics tournament. She secured second place and finished behind Jayla Hang.

The 16-year-old American gymnast won two more medals at the U.S. Classic Gymnastics Tournament 2022. She won the gold medal on the balance beam and a silver medal on floor exercise. Rivera missed out on winning a medal on the vault, having finished fourth in the event.

Later next month, she won a bronze medal on floor exercise at the United States National Gymnastics Championships. The United States gymnast secured the sixth place in all-around.

In 2023, Hezly Rivera put up a splendid performance at the 2023 Winter Cup. She was also named in the team to represent the United States at the 2023 Junior World Championships.

The 16-year-old won the silver medal in floor exercise. Italy's Giulia Perotti won the gold medal. Meanwhile, Rivera had a disappointing end in uneven bars and all-around.

Earlier this year, Rivera became eligible to represent the U.S. in senior-level competition. In his debut, she secured third place in all-around at the 2024 Winter Cup.

She also played a crucial role in guiding the United States team to a bronze medal at the City of Jesolo Trophy 20224. Rivera earned a ticket to the U.S. Olympic Trials by finishing sixth in the all-around event at the United States National Gymnastics Championships 2024.

How did Hezly Rivera fare at the 2024 US Olympic Trials?

Hezly Rivera secured first place on the balance beam, fourth on uneven bars, fifth in all-around, and eighth on floor exercise. As a result of her performance, she was selected to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024.

