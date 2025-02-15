From rocking red outfit to heartfelt moments with husband Andre, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares glimpses of Valentine's Day celebration

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gave a sneak peek into her Valentine's Day celebration with husband, Andre Levrone. The couple has been together since 2020.

McLaughlin-Levrone had a successful 2024 campaign, considering her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics. Following this, she concluded her season after competing at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels, and throughout the entire journey, she had her husband as her biggest support, cheering from the audience stand.

The couple recently celebrated Valentine's Day and the hurdles great shared glimpses of their cute moments. She took to her Instagram stories, and in the first one, uploaded a mirror selfie, flaunting her red-coloured dress.

McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story (Image Source: Getty)

In the next one, she shared a picture of Levrone smiling and added a cute one-word message, writing:

"Forevaaa🫶🏻"

McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story

Following this, she added another blurry mirror selfie of herself and Andre Levrone posing together, with her caption reading:

"Much love💋 "

McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story

Along with these updates, she also shared glimpses of the food they enjoyed on their Valentine dinner. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone met each other in 2020 through a mutual friend, and then the latter approached the athlete through social media. They started dating the same year and then got married in May 2022 at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how a phone call with Andre Levrone changed her life

America's Olympic champion, McLaughlin-Levrone and her husband, Andre Levrone - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recalled an incident that changed her life forever in her 2024 memoir, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear to Faith.' She revealed that once she and Andre decided to take a small break from their relationship, during this time, he asked her for a two-minute phone call to encourage each other; however, she said that this call changed her life and her entire perspective about life. Narrating this incident, she wrote:

"Three days after Andre and I agreed to take a break from our relationship, he asked if we could have a two-minute phone call, just to share a few thoughts and encourage each other. Forty-five minutes later, we were no longer on a break," Sydney McLaughlin-levrone wrote.

She further spoke about the fulfilling conversation and revealed that after that they were no longer on a break:

"Our conversation was even more fulfilling than before because it made sense. The lens through which I viewed life had shifted, and with that, so did our relationship. I can look back and know for sure this was the best thing that has ever happened to me. Jesus had given me a new life. What that looked like, I didn’t yet know. But I knew everything had changed."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is currently gearing up for the 2025 track season, where she will be seen competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League.

