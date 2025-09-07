From Sha'Carri Richardson to Noah Lyles, USA athletes sweat it out after arriving in Tokyo for World Athletics Championships | PICTURES

From Sha'Carri Richardson to Noah Lyles, U.S. athletes are training hard ahead of the World Athletics Championships 2025. A total of 141 athletes are set to represent the USA, with 66 men and 75 women competing at the National Stadium in Japan’s capital between September 13-21.Richardson, Lyles and Grant Holloway are among the defending champions heading to Tokyo, seeking to add to their global medal tally. Apart from earning automatic berths, most of the other athletes were selected through the USATF Championships, while others qualified via World Athletics rankings.As the World Championships kick off in less than a week, U.S. athletes are preparing to face more than 2,200 athletes from almost 200 teams in Tokyo. Recently, USATF’s official Instagram handle shared training clips showing the athletes putting in the hard yards on the track. The post featured Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Grant Holloway, Kenny Bednarek, Claire Bryant, DeAnna Price, Anavia Bean-Battle and Anna Hall.USATF captioned the post:“Checking in from Tokyo📍#USATF #Tokyo25” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSha'Carri Richardson has had a slower season and hasn’t run under 11 seconds this year. In Tokyo, she will face stiff competition from teammate Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who is undefeated with a world-leading 10.65s, as well as Olympic champion Julien Alfred and other top sprinters, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Tina Clayton.Meanwhile, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek are set for another showdown at the 2025 World Championships, continuing their intense domestic rivalry in the men’s 200m. Lyles, seeking a fourth consecutive world title, leads the 2025 world list with 19.63s from the U.S. Trials, ahead of Bednarek’s 19.67s.Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about injury setback early in the season2025 Diamond League - AG Memorial Van Damme - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson had a slow start to the season due to injury and skipped the indoor races. She made her debut at the Golden Grand Prix, finishing fourth in the women’s 100m. In July, she competed at the Prefontaine Classic but placed ninth with a time of 11.19s. The American sprinter found her way back to the podium for the first time this season at the Brussels Diamond League, finishing second.Even though she had a bye to the Worlds, she chose to compete in both the 100m and 200m at the U.S. Nationals. However, she withdrew from the 100m semifinals after running a season-best 11.07s in her heats. After the 100m heats, Sha’Carri Richardson spoke about her injury, sharing that she had to restart training in March:“It was just a physical injury. I definitely had an injury that set me back and I had to basically start training all over again beginning in March. But it was a setback that just took my body time to get back into sprint shape.” (via Citius Mag, 1:28 onwards)About the Tokyo World Championships, she added:“I like to be a secret weapon. So, right now, I'm kind of just cruising under the radar, but when it’s time to hit, it’s going to be a bang when y’all see my name.”Sha'Carri Richardson also competed in the 200m at U.S. Nationals but failed to qualify for the final, finishing fourth.