After an impressive 2024 season, Rebeca Andrade has been taking some time away from gymnastics to explore new adventures. Recently, the Brazilian gave fans an inside look into her life, showing glimpses of what she's been up to as of late.

In 2024, Andrade began her season with a silver-medal finish in the uneven bars at the Antalya World Challenge Cup. However, the highlight of the gymnast's year was undoubtedly her performance at the Paris Olympics. Competing at her third consecutive Games, Andrade began her campaign in Paris by helping Brazil win bronze in the team event. She then went on to win individual silvers in the all-around and vault events, before winning gold on the floor.

Now, Rebeca Andrade is enjoying some well deserved time away from competitions. Taking to Instagram on Friday (February 14), the 25-year-old shared an update of from her life, highlighting her visit to a Shakira concert, and her skills on the tennis court. She captioned the post,

“Lately…❤️😓💪🍃🐶👯‍♀️.”

Rebeca Andrade outlines her plans for the future

Andrade discusses her plans for the future

After her demanding campaign at the Paris Olympics, Rebeca Andrade is now giving her body time to rest and recover before competing in any further events.

Speaking to Olympics.com, the Brazilian emphasised that her focus for the time being was taking care of her body, and that she is unsure if she will be making an appearance at the 2025 World Championships.

“I sat down with [coach] Chico [Porath], we talked, and we understood that this first phase will be about taking care of my body, my muscle pains, the aches I was complaining about last year. I don’t know what will happen with Worlds; we need to train. Right now, my focus is on recovering my body, getting rid of all the pain I have, and then we’ll see.”

Discussing her future in gymnastics, Andrade explained that she was taking it one day at a time, and while she wants to compete at the LA 2028 Olympics, her more immediate focus would be the 2026 World Championships.

“I like to think one day at a time. Before going there (Los Angeles Olympics), we need to qualify. Therefore, the most important thing is the [2026] World Championships, so we can qualify and start thinking about being there.”

Over the course of her career, Rebeca Andrade has won a total of six Olympic and nine World Championships medals. This makes her the most successful Brazilian gymnast ever, as well as the most decorated Brazilian Olympian of all-time.

