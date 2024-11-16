From SI swimsuit photoshoot to Halloween Celebration, Suni Lee shares glimpses of her off-season after the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee recently shared a sneak peek at her off-season by uploading multiple pictures. The gymnast had a pretty good 2024 season after a rough 2023, that saw her end her NCAA career due to a kidney disease diagnosis.

Lee had an impressive outing at the Paris Olympics, as she won three medals, of which one was gold and the others were bronze. She won her second Olympic gold in the team all-around event, as the Americans beat out Italy and Brazil, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively.

The second medal won by Lee in Paris was in the individual all-around event, where she claimed a third-place finish after scoring 56.465 points, finishing behind Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade. The 21-year-old won another bronze medal in uneven bars, where she attained 14.800 points.

Following the Paris Olympics, Suni Lee is currently enjoying her off-season and has recently shared a glimpse of her shenanigans, showcasing how she has been spending time outside the gymnastics podium. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, which carried several occasions from her life.

The very first picture showed the behind-the-scenes of her SI Swimsuit photoshoot, where she wore a chocolate-colored bikini, which was followed by a picture of herself with her sister, Shyenne Lee. The 24-year-old also shared some pictures from Halloween, where she dressed in a white corset dress paired with a crown and was seen posing with her friends.

Along with these, she shared some more pictures from her daily life, which carried moments of her spending time with her friends and some mirror selfies. The post's caption read:

"A very lucky girl🫂"

Suni Lee opened up about being diagnosed with kidney disease a year before the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee in action during the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with Fox News Chicago, Suni Lee spoke up about the time when she got diagnosed with the kidney disease. This health condition extremely impacted the gymnast's career, as she had to bring her collegiate career to an early end and was also forced to take a break from her Olympic training.

After teaming up with the American Kidney Fund, the 21-year-old appeared on Fox News to raise awareness by sharing her experience when she got to know about her condition.

"It was very difficult. I mean always thought that I was super healthy so waking up one day not really knowing what was going on was really scary and of course not being able to do the one thing I love which was gymnastics at that time. It was really difficult because, at that time, I was in college as well so I was away from my family, I didn't have my regular doctors and just had to find like the right healthcare team and support system was really important to me."

Suni Lee was recently announced as one of the athlete models of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 edition.

