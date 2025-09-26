"Frustrating"- Josh Kerr breaks silence after 14th place finish at the World Athletics Championships

Josh Kerr spoke about his appearance at the recent World Athletics Championships for the first time. The British athlete expressed his frustration over being unable to put forward his best performance and revealed that he was dealing with a calf strain after the semi-finals of the men's 1500m.Kerr competed against an incredible line-up of athletes in the 1500m and finished second in the heats as well as the semi-final round of the event. However, the British athlete strained his calf after slight contact with Tim Cheruiyot during the semi-finals.The 27-year-old posted a series of videos on his Instagram handle and spoke about the reason he did not release a statement after his appearance at the biggest track meet of the year. Josh Kerr shared that he wanted the focus to be on the winners and the incredible performances that they put on the track.&quot;Big reason I went dark on it was obviously I needed time to process, decompress from it a little bit, and also keep the focus where the focus is supposed to be which is on the winners and the medals and not of you know, the sob stories and the kind of rubbish that comes with not reaching your goals,&quot; he said.After relying on his medical team's opinion Kerr decided to compete in the finals. However, he trailed behind in the race and pulled his calf in the finals 600m of the race and went on to finish 14th overall in the finals with a performance of 4:11.23.&quot;What happened to me in the last 10m of the semi-finals, obviously a lot of hustle and bustle as racing is. During the fall, I've overstreached an i've kicked my calf and strained it with kind of the over streach and fall. Reasonable like minor strain nothing like overly crazy, a lot of brusing but it felt like with the right amount of adrenaline, I could make the final happen like I wished,&quot; he added.After an initial medical examination, it was revealed that it was a grade-2 tear; however, the British athlete expressed his confidence in being able to make a strong comeback.&quot;Frustrating. Yeah, the journey on the way back is going to be interesting,&quot; he concluded. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Kerr's strong message to his opponents before the World ChampionshipsJosh Kerr competes at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyJosh Kerr sent a strong message to his opponents before the World Athletics Championships. Kerr expressed how his opponents have all along the season, however, he was ready to dominate the circuit despite being away briefly due to an injury.Moreover, Josh Kerr shared how he beat Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker in the 2025 season and was confident of being able to perform once again at the global level.“These guys have run well all season. That’s fantastic. But I beat Cole every time that I’ve raced him over 1500m this year. I don’t believe I’ve ever lost to Laros. And if you look at how my history has worked, I make a big jump at this time of the season. It’s one of those things where people get excited about the new shiny toys. It’s my title. If they want it, they can come get it,&quot; she said.Kerr urged that he was ready for a challenge and expressed his excitement to go head to head with some of best athletes in the world.