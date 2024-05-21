Gymnasts from all over America are set to gather at the Dickies Arena in Texas between May 30 and June 2 for the 2-24 edition of the US Gymnastics Championships. More than 40 women gymnasts and 30 men gymnasts have earned their qualification berth for the annual event in Texas.
Prominent names among the qualified gymnasts include the four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and the 2020 all-around apparatus gold medalist, Suni Lee. Biles produced an absolute masterclass in Connecticut a few days earlier at the Core Hydration Classic winning the all-around title and thus solidifying her position in the Championships.
The experienced Gabby Douglas will also be featured in the Championships but will not be participating in the all-around events as she has not earned the qualifying score for the championships either in the American Classic or the recently concluded Core Hydration Classic.
With the tournament just a few days away, USA Gymnastics has released the complete list of qualified athletes for the 2024 edition of the US Gymnastics Championships. Let's have a look at it.
US Gymnastics Championships 2024: List of qualified gymnasts
Senior Women's Events of the US Gymnastics Championships 2024:
- Simone Biles, World Champions Centre
- Skye Blakely, WOGA Gymnastics
- Ly Bui, Great American Gymnastics Express
- Jade Carey, Oregon State University
- Dulcy Caylor, World Champions Centre
- Jordan Chiles, World Champions Centre
- Chloe Cho, Gymnastics Olympica USA
- Norah Christian, Cascade Elite West
- Nicole Desmond, World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello, Hill's Gymnastics
- Amelia Disidore, Great American Gymnastics Express
- Gabby Douglas, WOGA Gymnastics
- Tatum Dresch, Flips Gymnastics
- Addison Fatta, Prestige Gymnastics
- Kieryn Finnell, RGA
- Jayla Hang, Pacific Reign Gymnastics
- Cambry Haynes, Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy
- Madray Johnson, WOGA Gymnastics
- Shilese Jones, Ascend Gymnastics Centre
- Katelyn Jong, Metroplex Gymnastics
- Suni Lee, Midwest Gymnastics Centre
- Myli Lew, San Mateo Gymnastics
- Kaliya Lincoln, WOGA Gymnastics
- Eveylynn Lowe, Great American Gymnastics Express
- Nola Matthews, Airborne Gymnastics Training Centre
- Annalisa Milton, Great American Gymnastics Express
- Malea Milton, Great American Gymnastics Express
- Zoey Molommo, Metroplex Gymnastics
- Marissa Neal, Great American Gymnastics Express
- Brooke Pierson, World Champions Centre
- Hezly Rivera, WOGA Gymnastics
- Joscelyn Roberson, World Champions Centre
- Simone Rose, Pacific Reign Gymnastics
- Ashlee Sullivan, Metroplex Gymnastics
- Tiana Sumanasekara, World Champions Centre
- Trinity Thomas, University of Florida
- Brynn Torry, World Class Gymnastics
- CaMarah Williams, EDGE Gymnastics
- Leanne Wong, University of Florida
- Kelise Woolford, Buckeye Gymnastics
- Lexi Zeiss, Twin City Twisters
Senior Men'e Events of the US Gymnastics Championships 2024:
- Javier Alfonso, University of Michigan
- Fuzzy Benas, University of Oklahoma
- Jeremy Bischoff, Stanford University
- Landen Blixt, University of Michigan
- Cameron Bock, University of Michigan
- Crew Bold, University of Michigan
- Taylor Byrkhart, Stanford University
- Taylor Christopulos, University of Nebraska
- Caden Clinton, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
- Tate Costa, University of Illinois
- Brandon Dang, University of Illinois
- Alex Diab, EVO Gymnastics
- Ian Gunther, Stanford University
- Dallas Hale, 5280 Gymnastics
- Asher Hong, Stanford University
- Patrick Hoopes, US Air Force Academy
- Paul Juda, University of Michigan
- Joshua Karnes, Penn State University
- Riley Loos, Stanford University
- Brody Malone, EVO Gymnastics
- Noah Newfeld, Barkley Gymnastics
- Sam Philips, University of Nebraska
- Curran Philips, EVO Gymnastics
- David Ramirez, Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Centre
- Fred Richard, University of Michigan
- Kai Uemura, Lakeshore Academy
- Erich Upton, US Air Force Academy
- Colt Walker, Stanford University
- Donnell Whittenburg, Salto Gymnastics
- Shane Wiskus, EVO Gymnastics
- Khoi Young, Stanford University