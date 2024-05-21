Gymnasts from all over America are set to gather at the Dickies Arena in Texas between May 30 and June 2 for the 2-24 edition of the US Gymnastics Championships. More than 40 women gymnasts and 30 men gymnasts have earned their qualification berth for the annual event in Texas.

Prominent names among the qualified gymnasts include the four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and the 2020 all-around apparatus gold medalist, Suni Lee. Biles produced an absolute masterclass in Connecticut a few days earlier at the Core Hydration Classic winning the all-around title and thus solidifying her position in the Championships.

The experienced Gabby Douglas will also be featured in the Championships but will not be participating in the all-around events as she has not earned the qualifying score for the championships either in the American Classic or the recently concluded Core Hydration Classic.

With the tournament just a few days away, USA Gymnastics has released the complete list of qualified athletes for the 2024 edition of the US Gymnastics Championships. Let's have a look at it.

US Gymnastics Championships 2024: List of qualified gymnasts

Gabby Douglas set to feature at the 2024 edition of the US Gymnastics Championships (Photo: Getty)

Senior Women's Events of the US Gymnastics Championships 2024:

Simone Biles, World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely, WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui, Great American Gymnastics Express

Jade Carey, Oregon State University

Dulcy Caylor, World Champions Centre

Jordan Chiles, World Champions Centre

Chloe Cho, Gymnastics Olympica USA

Norah Christian, Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond, World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello, Hill's Gymnastics

Amelia Disidore, Great American Gymnastics Express

Gabby Douglas, WOGA Gymnastics

Tatum Dresch, Flips Gymnastics

Addison Fatta, Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell, RGA

Jayla Hang, Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Cambry Haynes, Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy

Madray Johnson, WOGA Gymnastics

Shilese Jones, Ascend Gymnastics Centre

Katelyn Jong, Metroplex Gymnastics

Suni Lee, Midwest Gymnastics Centre

Myli Lew, San Mateo Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln, WOGA Gymnastics

Eveylynn Lowe, Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews, Airborne Gymnastics Training Centre

Annalisa Milton, Great American Gymnastics Express

Malea Milton, Great American Gymnastics Express

Zoey Molommo, Metroplex Gymnastics

Marissa Neal, Great American Gymnastics Express

Brooke Pierson, World Champions Centre

Hezly Rivera, WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson, World Champions Centre

Simone Rose, Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Ashlee Sullivan, Metroplex Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekara, World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas, University of Florida

Brynn Torry, World Class Gymnastics

CaMarah Williams, EDGE Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, University of Florida

Kelise Woolford, Buckeye Gymnastics

Lexi Zeiss, Twin City Twisters

Senior Men'e Events of the US Gymnastics Championships 2024:

Javier Alfonso, University of Michigan

Fuzzy Benas, University of Oklahoma

Jeremy Bischoff, Stanford University

Landen Blixt, University of Michigan

Cameron Bock, University of Michigan

Crew Bold, University of Michigan

Taylor Byrkhart, Stanford University

Taylor Christopulos, University of Nebraska

Caden Clinton, Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Tate Costa, University of Illinois

Brandon Dang, University of Illinois

Alex Diab, EVO Gymnastics

Ian Gunther, Stanford University

Dallas Hale, 5280 Gymnastics

Asher Hong, Stanford University

Patrick Hoopes, US Air Force Academy

Paul Juda, University of Michigan

Joshua Karnes, Penn State University

Riley Loos, Stanford University

Brody Malone, EVO Gymnastics

Noah Newfeld, Barkley Gymnastics

Sam Philips, University of Nebraska

Curran Philips, EVO Gymnastics

David Ramirez, Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Centre

Fred Richard, University of Michigan

Kai Uemura, Lakeshore Academy

Erich Upton, US Air Force Academy

Colt Walker, Stanford University

Donnell Whittenburg, Salto Gymnastics

Shane Wiskus, EVO Gymnastics

Khoi Young, Stanford University