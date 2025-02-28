"Full of surprises" - Christian Coleman, Desiré Inglander and other athletes reacts to Mondo Duplantis' first song release

Mondo Duplantis, the Swedish pole vaulter has chosen a new career path in addition to pole vaulting. He has decided to step into the music industry. His recent song release sparked a wave of reactions online, with many athletes, including his fiancée Desiré Inglander, responding to his latest move.

Ad

On February 27, 2025, the world record holder released his first single, Bop. He also previously appeared in a Kygo music video with his fiancée, Inglander, in a guest role.

Duplantis shared the clip from his video of him singing on Instagram on February 27, 2025, accompanied by the caption:

"Out at midnight! Bop"

Ad

Trending

Desire Inglander commented:

"Full of surprises🤭"

Alysha Newman wrote:

"Ohhhh okayyy! We need a new tiktok dance for this"

Sondre Guttormsen said:

"A WR to your own song would go hard!"

Here's a closer look at other comments:

Christian Coleman

"Tough🔥"

Vernon Norwood

"🔥🔥🔥"

Tiaan Whelpton

"Bros just out here doing side quests now"

Screenshot of comments/ Source;: Instagram/ @mondo_duplantis

Mondo Duplantis has set multiple world records in pole vaulting. He won his first major title at the World Youth Championships and later claimed gold at the European U20 and World U20 Championships. In 2018, he set a world U20 record at the European Championships. Duplantis broke the world indoor record in 2020, clearing 6.17m and later 6.19m, before setting an outdoor record of 6.23m in 2023.

Ad

At the 2024 Paris Games, he won his second Olympic gold and set a new world record by clearing 6.25m. Following his success, he won the 2024 World Athletics men's field athlete of the year award.

Mondo Duplantis stars in Kygo and One Republic's 'Chasing Paradise' music video

Mondo Duplantis at 2025 ISTAF Indoor Berlin - Source: Getty

In January 2025, Norwegian DJ Kygo and American band OneRepublic released their song, 'Chasing Paradise.' The music video features the Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis and his fiancée, model Desiré Inglander.

Ad

The music video is directed by Johannes Lovund, and it captures the couple's natural chemistry in a tropical setting, reflecting the song's themes of love and adventure. The video includes romantic and playful moments with beachside scenes and underwater sequences.

The couple made their music video debut after getting engaged in October 2024. Duplantis proposed to Inglander during a surprise Vogue Scandinavia photoshoot in the Hamptons. Their journey began when they first met at a Midsummer party in Stockholm.

Following his success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Duplantis decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend while flying back home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback