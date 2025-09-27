"Fun to watch his reactions"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about her husband Andre's massive support during her races

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her husband, Andre's massive support during her competitions. The American athlete recently competed in the World Athletics Championships in the women's 400m and won the gold medal with a formidable lead as well as breaking the 48-second barrier in the event with a performance of 47.78s.

The Olympic gold medalist decided to go out of her comfort zone and compete in the 400m instead of the 400m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared how she had trained very hard to make a transition to the event and wanted to push herself to her limits.

As McLaughlin-Levrone breezed through the finish line in the women's 400m hurdles in Tokyo, her husband Andre Levrone's video of cheering her on from the stands went viral on the internet, with fans expressing elation about their incredible bond on social media. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about receiving huge support from her husband in an interview with People Magazine.

The American athlete shared that her husband played a huge role behind the scenes during race days and shared how his support has made a massive difference in the past two years of her career.

"He's such a huge support. There's so much behind the scenes that he's involved in and takes care of, especially on race days. I think it looks like an individual sport, but it's really a team sport. Just having his support has been one of the biggest difference-makers, I think, in the past two years of my career, so it's always fun to watch his reactions," she said.

Moreover, speaking about Andre Levrone cheering her from the stands, she said:

"You can see the football player in him come out because he's just losing his mind. But yeah, it's really special to have him there in those moments."

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

