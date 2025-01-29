"Future of women in sports"- Gabby Thomas makes her stance clear about competing in Alexis Ohanian-led track meet Athlos

Gabby Thomas spoke about competing in the inaugural edition of Alexis Ohanian-led all-women track meet Athlos NYC. The American athlete revealed how the event was different from other track meets and operated with a great vision of the future of women in sports.

Thomas opted to skip the remainder of the Diamond League events after the Paris Olympics and competed in the final race of her 2024 season at Athlos NYC. The triple Olympic gold medalist participated in the women's 200m and finished second behind Brittany Brown. Gabby Thomas spoke of her experience competing in Athlos NYC in her appearance at the Tiger 21 conference alongside Alexis Ohanian.

The 28-year-old shed light on how the all-women event had focussed on minute details which would greatly impact women's sports in the long run. Moreover, along with great races on the track, the event also took into consideration the entertainment aspect by featuring performances by Megan Thee Stallion and DJ D-Nice.

"As athletes, we felt so appreciated. Every small detail was done with us in mind to create something with longevity. As Alexis said, those things get us excited about competing about being in the sport," Thomas said.

"There are so many hurdles that you have to jump through to compete, no pun intended. Having an event and investment like Athlos that is different, that is innovative, that's actually thinking along the lines of what a sporting event should look like. I mean, that is the future of women in sports and that's what Athlos was," she added.

Gabby Thomas opens up on her decision to participate in the inaugural edition of Athlos

Gabby Thomas makes an appearance on the red carpet in the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas has been vocal about bringing about a change in the field of women's sports and being an inspiration for the upcoming generations of athletes. She revealed that her decision to compete in Athlos NYC stemmed from her vision to make a greater impact in the future of the sport alongside great on-track performances.

Thomas expressed how participating in the event was 'bigger' than herself due to the impact it would create on the future of women's sports.

"This is bigger than myself and it’s bigger than this race. It’s bigger than just the six of us lining up. It’s really about what we’re doing for women’s sports. What this event particularly means for women's sports and track and field," she said via CITIUS MAG.

Athlos NYC marked the conclusion of one of the most successful seasons of Thomas' career.

