Gabby Douglas back in the gym to start preparations for U.S Core Hydration Classic 2024

Gabby Douglas has started her training again after a remarkable comeback at the American Classic 2024.

Douglas made a return to competitive gymnastics after an eight-year hiatus, having last featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics. While she hadn't announced any official retirement, the 28-year-old admitted the same last year in an interview last year, adding that she only wanted to take a break for mental health reasons.

The 2012 all-around champion also added that she didn't want to end her career on a bad note. Nor did she let that happen as Douglas staged an incredible comeback at the American Classic 2024 despite a series of setbacks. She was earlier slated to compete at the 2024 Winter Cup but was forced out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

Douglas was hoping to receive an invite for the April national camp. But her name didn't feature in the 32-member list released by USA Gymnastics. Nonetheless, her petition to compete at the American Classic was accepted. With decent performances on all four apparatus, Douglas secured the qualification for two events for the U. S Championships, which are scheduled in May this year.

But Gabby Douglas is slated to compete at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic first, which again is scheduled in May, on 17-18th at Hartford, Connecticut. Only days after the American Classic concluded, Douglas hit the gym again to improve her performance further as the U.S. Classic nears. In a story uploaded on her Instagram handle, Douglas wrote:

"Back in the lab"

Gabby Douglas starts training for the U.S Classic

Douglas scored 50.650 in all-around discipline but needed to score 51.000 to qualify for the U.S. Championships. At the U. S Core Hydration Classic, the 28-year-old will hope to get the job done.

Gabby Douglas on what made her decide to return to the competitive arena

Gabby Douglas starts training

In an interview with NBC earlier this year, Gabby Douglas weighed in on her return to competitive gymnastics. The 28-year-old revealed that while she was watching the 2022 US Championships, she started missing the sport.

"I was watching the 2022 [U.S.] championships, and I was like, 'Man, I miss competing.' And, I was trying to figure out how to get like, this... I'm still a competitor at heart.... I can get this out of me, and so I decided to start back training", she expressed.

Douglas also claimed that she was ‘still a competitor at heart’, which she indeed is. The 28-year-old stunned with a sensational vault routine at the American Classic that saw her secure the first medal in eight years, that too a silver.