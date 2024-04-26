Gabby Douglas Comeback: Know the gymnasts the former Olympic medalist will be competing against at the American Classic after eight-year hiatus

After an eight-year long hiatus from gymnastics, Gabby Douglas is finally scheduled to be back in action, and she will be making her debut at the upcoming American Classic. The event is scheduled for Saturday, the 27th of April, and will be held in Katy, Texas.

Douglas was a member of the American teams that won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. In 2012, she also clinched the all-around title, becoming the first African-American woman to win an Olympic all-around gold. However, post her heroics in Rio, where she helped America to their second consecutive team title, the 28-year-old stopped competing.

In late 2022, rumors of her comeback to the sport began, and Douglas herself confirmed the news in a lengthy Instagram post a few months later. With the intention of making it to Paris for her third Games, the American was initially primed to begin her Olympic year at the 2024 Winter Cup. However, her debut was delayed after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Gabby Douglas is now scheduled to take to the mat at the American Classic in just a day, which will prove to be an important event for her. The Classic is one of only two remaining qualifying events for the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, which in turn is a qualifier for the U.S Olympic Team Trials.

In Texas, Douglas will have to battle the likes of Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Joscleyn Roberson. Lee is the current reigning Olympic all-around champion, and will be looking to deliver a perfect performance after she stumbled at the Winter Cup. The former Auburn University gymnast will only compete on the vault and balance beam.

Another Olympic gold-medalist that Douglas will have it face-off against is Jade Carey. The 23-year-old won the floor exercise title at the Tokyo Olympics, and is a three-time World Champion. Meanwhile, Joscleyn Roberson, the 2023 team World Champion, is making a comeback from a leg injury, and will also pose a challenge for the 2012 Olympic Champion.

How to watch Gabby Douglas in action at the American Classic

Fans excited to see what Gabby Douglas can do in her first time back in action in over eight years, can tune in to USA Gymnastics' FlipNow TV. The platform will be live-streaming the entire competition.

In order to gain access to FlipNow TV, fans can opt for yearly subscription prices at $64.99. If you're only looking to watch the American Classic, a viewing pass to only this event can be purchased at $19.99.

For those who want to see Gabby Douglas live in Katy, tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.com. A full day pass for the 27th is priced at $35, while tickets only to the afternoon session when Douglas is performing cost $25.