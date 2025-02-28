Gabby Douglas drops 2-word reaction as young fan emulates gymnast's Olympic look for Black History Month

Gabby Douglas expressed her thoughts as a young gymnast dressed up in a similar leotard she wore at the London Olympics to celebrate Black History Month. Douglas was the first black gymnast to win the all-around title and achieved the feat in London.

USA Junior Gymnastics team member Miàmour shared a poster she made of Douglas and her achievements in an Instagram post on Thursday and wrote:

"For BLACK HISTORY month i decided to do @gabbycvdouglas 🥇✨ Gabby Douglas is the FIRST African American Gymnast to win a gold all around medal," she wrote

The Olympic champion was elated and reshared the post on her Instagram story with the caption:

"So honored 😭🖤"

Gabby Douglas' Instagram story

Douglas was in her best form during 2012, winning the silver in all-around at the national championships before topping the Olympic trials. She then posted a dominant 62.232 in the all-around finals at the Olympic Games, becoming the first African American gymnast to win the all-around title.

Douglas also led the USA women's gymnastics team to their first gold medal since the 1996 Games and defended it alongside Simone Biles and Aly Raisman at the Rio Olympics four years later.

The 29-year-old then went on nearly a decade-long hiatus before returning to competition last year. She made her comeback at the American Classic in May 2024 and partly looked in good form before suffering an injury during practice the following week.

Douglas withdrew from the Olympic trials due to injury and was forced to watch the Paris Olympics at home as Biles led USA Gymnastics to another gold medal. However, she hasn't given up and aims to compete for a spot at the LA 2028 Olympics.

"It would be such an honor" - Gabby Douglas on competing at home Olympic Games in 2028

Gymnastics - 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: Getty

While Gabby Douglas' bid to make the Olympic team failed last year, the gymnast hoped she was able to inspire the next generation of athletes and prove that age was just a number

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits. I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for," Gabby Douglas said (via ESPN)

The 29-year-old confirmed her desire to continue preparing for the 2028 LA Olympics, arguing that her skillset was still at an elite level.

"I've proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level. My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics," she added

Douglas did show flashes of brilliance in her short comeback last year and finished second on the vault at the American Classic. However, she often struggled for rhythm, and suffered multiple falls at the American and U.S. Classic.

