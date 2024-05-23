"Gabby Douglas is one of the most talented gymnasts I've ever seen"- Former Olympic champion Shawn Johnson

Gabby Douglas, the American artistic gymnastics icon, has garnered a large following over the years due to her amazing athletic displays. Shawn Johnson, the 2008 Olympic champion, is the newest member of Douglas' fan base, having recently complimented her.

This month, Douglas made her gymnastics comeback after an eight-year hiatus at the US Core Hydration Classic 2024. She was on track to achieve a score of 51.000 so as to fix her spot for the upcoming Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, but withdrew from the competition without revealing the reason.

Douglas is one of the most successful artistic gymnasts in the world, having won three Olympic golds and three world championship medals, and all of that has earned her countless fans. Shawn Johnson, 32, who trained with Douglas, recently appreciated her talent. (via Olympics.com)

"She’s one of the most talented gymnasts I’ve ever seen. I remember [coach Liang] Chow even saying that. We got to train together for almost four years. I adore her. I adore everything that she is. I think she’s a phenomenal human. I think she is made of steel," he said.

Johnson further added that watching Douglas prepare for the competitions has been amazing and that it made her proud to see Douglas in the warmups. The four-time Olympic medallist claimed that Douglas looks stronger than ever after returning to gymnastics after an eight-year break.

When Shawn Johnson expressed her support for Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas and Shawn Johnson have represented the United States at the highest level for years, with Johnson bidding goodbye to her decorated career in 2012. However, not many are aware that both athletes were in the same training camp in Iowa, and they were two of Liang Chow's best students.

In July last year, Johnson sat down for an exclusive interview with Access, where she uncovered various aspects of her life. During the same interview, she applauded Gabby Douglas, saying:

"I was proud of [Gabby]. I love her, I love everything about Gabby. She’s a phenomenal athlete, she’s a phenomenal person. I loved her post announcing it saying that she’s taken some time for herself, she’s reignited her love for the sport. I think it’s really special, I think you got to see her kind of firsthand lose the love for the sport, which we all go through, and to see her come back from that is really special."

Gabby Douglas is now preparing for the US Championships, where she will be competing in uneven bars, balance beam, and vault events.