Gabby Douglas reacts to Shilese Jones' partnership with Team USA's official outfitter

With the Paris Olympics around the corner, several athletes are announcing their partnerships for the big event, including World Champion Shilese Jones, who recently announced her partnership with Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of Team US.

Jones' announcement grabbed the attention of her teammate and gym partner, Olympian Gabby Douglas, who then took to her social media to showcase her love for Shilese Jones.

Jones posted a picture of her donning the Ralph Lauren uniform, which was a white top with laces in the neckline, red-colored collars, and USA written on the center. Styling her cream-colored pants with a maroon belt, she captioned the post:

"I am proud to partner with Ralph Lauren, an Official Outfitter of Team USA."

Gabby Douglas shared Jones' post on her Instagram story and showcased her love for Jones, writing,

(Via Gabby Douglas' Instagram story)

"🥹🖤 my shi."

In 2016, both Jones and Gabby Douglas trained together at Buckeye Gymnastics in Ohio. Jones, who was 14 at that time, talked about the support and inspiration she received from the US gymnastics star.

"My favorite gymnast is Gabby Douglas because she is very inspiring to me - funny, outgoing, and encouraging." (via TODAY)

About Gabby Douglas 2024 gymnastics season

Gabby Douglas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist was on an eight-year-long break from gymnastics and had last performed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She is finally making her return this year at the upcoming American Classic 2024.

Slated to be held on April 28 at Stars Gymnastics in Katy, Texas, this competition is the first of two final qualifying events for the U.S. Championships, which will be held in May.

Before this, Gabby Douglas was supposed to compete at February's Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. However, she had to pull out from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

On her Instagram account on July 13, 2023, Gabby Douglas talked about her break from gymnastics and hinted at a comeback. She shared two pictures of her in gymnastics stances and penned a heartfelt note to her fans.

"As you all know I stepped back from the socials and in that time I did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began. It's so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears," she wrote.

She also opened up about rediscovering her joy for the sport and expressed excitement about making a comeback.

"For many years, I've had an ache in my heart but I didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace. I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor."