Gabby Douglas reveals her ‘red flag’ trait with a nod to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna

American gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas shared her red flag with fans in her latest social media update. The Olympic champion follows anime and gave a reference to the popular Japanese manga and anime television series, Jujutsu Kaisen, recently.

Gabby Douglas is one of the most decorated gymnasts from the USA. The twenty-nine-year-old gymnast won Olympic gold in the all-around event at the 2012 London Olympics and a gold medal in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Douglas was named Female Athlete of the Year in December 2012 by the Associated Press and was a nominee for the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year.

Ahead of her inclusion in the Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, the American gymnast shared what is her red flag. The athlete shared that she roots for anime villains.

"my red flags? oh… maybe rooting for the anime villains 🥀😪😭 @jujutsukaisen," Douglas wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Douglas has won several international medals, but the prominent ones include three Olympic gold medals and two World Championships gold medal victories in 2011 in Tokyo and 2015 in Glasgow, respectively.

Gabby Douglas and Allyson Fix lead the 2025 U.S Olympic Hall of Fame

Olympic legend Gabby Douglas, Serena Williams, and Allyson Felix were some of the athletes who headlined the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class of 2025. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the news on May 6. In an Instagram update, @teamusa shared the achievement of Gabby Douglas.

As the first Black woman to win Olympic all-around gold, @gabbycvdouglas changed the game. Now, she’s forever enshrined in the #TeamUSAHOF. 🇺🇸

Eight individual Olympic and Paralympic athletes, two teams & legends, one coach, and a special contributor are the inductees to the Hall of Fame. The athletes to join the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame are Steve Cash (sledge hockey), Anita De Frantz (legend: rowing), Susan Hagel (Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball), Mike Krzyzewski (coach: basketball), Phil Knight (special contributor: Nike founder), Bode Miller (Alpine skiing), the 2010 Four-man Bobsled team, 2004 Women's wheelchair Basketball team and Flo Hyman (legend: indoor volleyball).

Gabby Douglas and her teammates registered an iconic achievement during the 2012 London Olympics. Douglas and her Olympic gymnastics team made the cover of Sports Illustrated's Olympic preview issue. The athlete has found her way back to training on the bars and floor and is eyeing a podium finish at the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

